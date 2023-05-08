Eight dead as vehicle strikes bus queue outside migrant shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight dead as vehicle strikes bus queue outside migrant shelter

By Press Association
The death toll from a vehicle hitting a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas has risen to eight, police have said (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP)
The death toll from a vehicle hitting a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas has risen to eight, police said (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP)

The death toll from a vehicle hitting a crowd of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas has risen to eight, police said.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval confirmed the eighth death, but said police were unsure whether Sunday morning’s collision in the border city was deliberate.

The driver was taken to hospital after the collision, which injured at least 10 others, with police waiting to arrest him.

Mr Sandoval said: “It could be intoxication, it could be an accident or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two.

“He’s being very uncooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city jail as soon as he gets released. Then we’ll fingerprint him and (take a) mug shot, and then we can find his true identity.”

Deadly Bus Stop Crash
Emergency personnel take away a damaged vehicle after a fatal collision in Brownsville, Texas (Michael Gonzalez/AP)

Shelter director Victor Maldonado said the SUV ran up the curb, flipped and continued moving for about 200 feet (60 metres). Some people walking on the sidewalk about 30 feet (nine metres) from the main group were also hit – witnesses detaining the driver as he tried to run away.

He said most of the victims were Venezuelan men waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after having spent the night at the overnight shelter.

“I’ve had a couple of people come by the gate and tell the security guard that the reason this happened was because of us,” said Mr Maldonado, who said the centre had not received any threats before the crash.

Deadly Bus Stop Crash
People record law enforcement working the scene where a fatal collision occurred in Brownsville, Texas (Michael Gonzalez/AP)

A surge in the number of migrants prompted Brownsville commissioners to indefinitely extend a declaration of emergency on Thursday.

“We don’t want them wandering around outside,” city commissioner Pedro Cardenas said after the crash. “So, we’re trying to make sure they’re as comfortable as they can be so they don’t have to go out and look for anywhere else.”

Brownsville has long been an epicentre for migration across the US-Mexico border.

The Ozanam shelter is the only overnight shelter in the city and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody.

