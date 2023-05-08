Nigerian court hears opposition’s presidential vote challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nigerian court hears opposition’s presidential vote challenge

By Press Association
Bola Tinubu (Ben Curtis/AP)
Bola Tinubu (Ben Curtis/AP)

A Nigerian court has begun its hearing on separate suits filed by the opposition to challenge the incumbent party’s victory in the country’s presidential election.

The presidential tribunal at the Court of Appeal in the capital, Abuja, heard the opening statements of lawyers representing opposition parties, who are challenging the outcome of the February vote won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

As the court hearing began, armed security personnel blocked major access roads and prevented a handful of journalists and lawyers from entering the facility. Some protesters waved Nigerian flags and displayed placards, alleging that the electoral process was flawed.

“Why I am demonstrating is because of the anger and the pain I have as a Nigerian not allowed to express and enjoy the resources of the land,” said protester James Mike, who accused the Nigerian political class of pilfering the country’s wealth from huge mineral and crude oil resources.

Bola Tinubu, centre, greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Lagos, Nigeria
Bola Tinubu, centre, greets supporters during an election campaign rally in Lagos (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Nigeria’s election commission declared Mr Tinubu the winner of the election in a televised broadcast after he garnered 37% of the votes.

But the two main opposition candidates rejected the result, questioning Mr Tinubu’s qualification and alleging that results from the country’s 177,000 polling stations had been tampered with.

Analysts and observers said that the voting on February 25 was largely an improvement from Nigeria’s previous elections, but said that delays in uploading results might have given room for the figures to be tampered with.

In separate petitions, both second-place finisher Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and third-place finisher Peter Obi of the Labour Party argued that Nigeria’s electoral commission had violated the provisions of the law in announcing the results of the election.

Mr Obi has said he has evidence to show he tallied the majority votes in the election, while Mr Abubakar has asked the court to disqualify Mr Tinubu, alleging that he has a Guinean passport and therefore was not eligible to enter the presidential contest under the Nigerian constitution.

Bola Tinubu, centre, celebrates with supporters at the party’s campaign headquarters after winning the presidential elections
Bola Tinubu, centre, celebrates with supporters at campaign headquarters after being declared the winner of the election (Ben Curtis/AP)

“We are telling the court that he (Tinubu) is not qualified and contrary to the law, he did not put (the election commission) on notice that he has citizenship of another country,” Paul Ibe, a spokesman for Mr Abubakar, said.

In Nigeria, an election can be invalidated only if it is proven that the national electoral body largely did not follow the law and acted in ways that could have changed the result.

None of Nigeria’s presidential election results has ever been overturned by the country’s supreme court, although analysts said this year’s vote was peculiar with the heavy deployment of technology in the electoral process.

The main opposition party has said without evidence that the ruling party is plotting to interfere with the court process, adding to tensions as the country awaits the judgment of the court while preparing for the inauguration of Mr Tinubu as president.

The court challenge is usually a lengthy process and is expected to last for months, beyond May 29 when Mr Tinubu is due to take over from incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

