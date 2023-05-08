Russia bans jet skis and car sharing ahead of Second World War commemorations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia bans jet skis and car sharing ahead of Second World War commemorations

By Press Association
Parades will go ahead in Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St Petersburg (AP)
Parades will go ahead in Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St Petersburg (AP)

Russia enacted a major security clampdown ahead of Tuesday’s annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War, curbing the use of drones and car-sharing services in its largest cities amid its 14-month war with Ukraine.

At least 21 Russian cities cancelled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years, Russian media said.

Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It was not clear whether their decisions were taken in co-ordination with the Kremlin.

People watch a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St Petersburg
People watch a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Last week, Russia — which has not witnessed the carnage experienced by Ukraine during the invasion — was rattled by ambiguous official reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.

Media and local officials have blamed other sporadic drone attacks, especially targeting oil depots near the two countries’ border, on the Ukrainian military. Kyiv officials have declined to comment on such claims.

The fears of a possible Ukrainian attack appeared real, even though parades will go ahead in Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St Petersburg. But the use of drones has been banned in both cities ahead of Victory Day.

In St Petersburg, often referred to as “Venice of the north” because of its network of rivers and canals, using jet skis in certain parts of the city is prohibited through to May 10.

A Second World War Soviet army T-34 tank during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St Petersburg (
A Second World War Soviet army T-34 tank during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in St Petersburg (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

In the Russian capital, car-sharing services have been temporarily banned from the city centre — drivers will not be able to start or finish rides there – amid preparations for the traditional Red Square parade.

Initially, only one foreign leader was expected to attend this year’s Moscow parade — Kyrgyz president Sadyr Zhaparov, who arrived on Monday and met Mr Putin for talks. This was one more foreign guest than last year, when no leaders went amid Mr Putin’s broad diplomatic isolation over the war. The Kremlin said at the time that it had not invited any because it was not a “round-number anniversary”.

But on Monday, officials announced that Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik president Emomali Rakhmon would be joining Mr Putin and Mr Zhaparov at the festivities, along with Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kazakhstan’s leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he had sent a draft bill to parliament proposing a Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War on May 8 and a Day of Europe on May 9, further distancing Kyiv from Moscow.

Mr Zelensky equated Russia’s goals in Ukraine to those of the Nazis.

“Unfortunately, evil has returned,” Mr Zelensky said on Telegram.

“Although now it is another aggressor, the goal is the same — enslavement or destruction.”

The European Union’s Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is due to travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to mark Europe Day with Mr Zelensky.

