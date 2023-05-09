Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiger Woods’ lawyers try to stop ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit

By Press Association
A legal battle between Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has escalated with her accusing the golfer superstar of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement she now wants voided (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
A legal battle between Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has escalated with her accusing the golfer superstar of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement she now wants voided (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Lawyers for golf superstar Tiger Woods are expected to argue during a court hearing on Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit against him should be halted because she signed a non-disclosure agreement requiring that any disagreements between them be settled in private by an arbitrator.

Erica Herman, 39, is suing Woods to get out of the agreement, saying she was the victim of his sexual harassment.

She has also filed a separate 30 million US dollar (£23.7 million) illegal eviction lawsuit against the trust that owns his 54 million dollar (£42.7 million) Florida mansion.

Ms Herman, who managed Woods’ Palm Beach County restaurant before and during the first years of their romantic relationship, argues that the non-disclosure agreement is unenforceable under a new federal law that says such contracts can be voided when sexual abuse or sexual harassment occurred.

Her lawyer, Benjamin Hodas, contends that Woods’ alleged threat to fire her if she did not sign the contract was harassment.

“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment,” he said.

Woods’ lawyer, JB Murray, denies that the 47-year-old golfer ever sexually assaulted or harassed Ms Herman, calling her accusations in court documents “utterly meritless”.

Tiger Woods Lawsuit
Tiger Woods with then girlfriend Erica Herman at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick, Ireland, in July 2022 (Peter Morrison/AP)

It is not known if Woods will attend the hearing before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger, the first in what could be a lengthy court battle.

In Ms Herman’s lawsuit against Woods, she wants Judge Metzger to either void the non-disclosure agreement or at least give her guidance about what she can say publicly; for example, can she discuss events that happened before their agreement or after their break-up? What about information she learned about Woods from others?

She is also arguing that the contract covers only her work relationship with Woods, not their personal matters.

In her unlawful eviction lawsuit against the trust, she is basing her 30 million dollar (£23.7 million) claim on how much it would cost to rent a property like Woods’ beachfront mansion north of Palm Beach for the six years of residence she was allegedly promised by the golfer and then denied.

When Mr Hodas filed her lawsuit against the trust in October, he ticked a box on a standardised form saying the case did not involve sexual abuse. In Ms Herman’s March lawsuit against Woods, Mr Hodas ticked the box saying the case does involve abuse. He has not explained the apparent discrepancy.

Before they dated, Woods hired Ms Herman in 2014 to help develop and then operate the golfer’s The Woods sports bar and restaurant in nearby Jupiter – but they do not agree when their romantic relationship and cohabitation began.

Ms Herman says in her court filings that their romantic relationship began in 2015 and that in late 2016 she moved into Woods’ nearly 30,000 square foot (2,800 square metres) mansion in the ritzy Hobe Sound community. She says that, in 2017, Woods verbally promised she could live there for at least another 11 years.

Woods, in his court documents, says their romantic relationship began in 2017, shortly before she moved in with him that August — about the time the non-disclosure agreement was signed.

In March 2017, the golfer had placed the mansion into the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, an entity he created that has only himself and his two children as beneficiaries. Forbes Magazine estimates Woods’ net worth at 1.1 billion dollars (£870 million).

Ms Herman says Woods pressured her to quit her job managing his restaurant in 2020, saying he wanted her to spend more time taking care of him and his children.

She claims Woods evicted her through “trickery”.

She says he told her they were going on a weekend trip to the Bahamas, so she packed a small bag and he drove her to the airport, where they parked near a private plane, but instead of boarding, Woods told her to talk to his lawyer and left.

“Out of the blue” the lawyer told her the relationship was over and that she was being evicted, she says.

She says she refused to sign another non-disclosure agreement the lawyer tried to force upon her.

When Woods’ lawyers returned her personal belongings, they kept 40,000 dollars (£31,650) in cash, “making scurrilous and defamatory allegations” about how she obtained it, she alleges.

