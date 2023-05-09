West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, Putin tells Victory Day parade

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his country’s Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square that ‘a real war’ has been unleashed against Russia by the West’s ‘untamed ambitions’ (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his country’s Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square that ‘a real war’ has been unleashed against Russia by the West’s ‘untamed ambitions’ (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his country’s Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Tuesday that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia by the West’s “untamed ambitions”, shortly after the Kremlin’s forces rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian targets.

“Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point,” the leader said at the capital’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”

Since Russia invaded its neighbour more than 14 months ago, Mr Putin has repeatedly framed the war in Ukraine as a proxy conflict with the West.

The Kremlin’s official narrative of the war has painted a picture of an existential conflict with the West, which in Moscow’s view is merely using Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia, rewrite its history and crush its traditional values. That version of events has dominated Russian state media coverage of the war.

In his speech, Mr Putin insisted that the West’s “untamed ambitions, arrogance and impunity” are to blame for the conflict.

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade, and concluded his speech: “To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To victory!”

Earlier, Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine, hours before the start of the Moscow parade, which this year is taking place amid tight security measures.

The Kremlin’s forces launched 25 missiles overnight in a wave of attacks across Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said, adding that air defence had successfully destroyed 23 of them.

Russia Victory Day Parade
Moscow’s annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War are taking place amid tight security measures (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In a Telegram post, the air force said eight Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from carriers in the Black Sea towards the east and 17 from strategic aircraft.

The barrage came as Moscow and other cities hosted military parades and other festivities marking Victory Day, Russia’s biggest secular holiday which this year has been significantly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

At least 21 Russian cities cancelled May 9 military parades – the staple of celebrations across Russia – for the first time in years.

The Immortal Regiment processions, in which crowds take to the streets holding portraits of relatives who died or served in the Second World War – another pillar of the holiday – have also been cancelled in dozens of cities.

Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns”; however some speculated that the real reason behind the cancellations was the fear that Russians might take portraits of relatives who died in Ukraine, illustrating the scale of Russia’s losses in the drawn-out conflict.

Russia Victory Day Parade
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, centre, watches the Victory Day military parade in Moscow’s Red Square (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

As the celebrations unfolded, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner, said his fighters had yet to receive ammunition promised to them by the military — but that they would continue to fight in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut despite earlier threatening to withdraw.

In a video published on Telegram, Mr Prigozhin claimed that Russian army units had fled their positions in the city due to the “stupidity of their leadership” — a reference to the Defence Ministry — and that it threatened to charge Wagner troops with treason if they also pulled out.

Moscow was expected to project a show of force during its flagship parade in Red Square, with top-notch military equipment rumbling through it and leaders of ex-Soviet nations standing beside Mr Putin.

Initially, only one of them – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov – was expected to attend, but at the last minute on Monday officials confirmed that leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were heading to Moscow as well.

The pared-down celebrations come after ambiguous official reports last week that two Ukrainian drones flew into the heart of Moscow under the cover of darkness and reached the Kremlin before being shot down. The Kremlin billed it as an attempt on Mr Putin’s life; Ukraine denied involvement.

