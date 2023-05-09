China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

By Press Association
China has announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa ordering a Chinese consular official to leave the country over alleged threats he made against a Canadian politician and his family (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China has announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa ordering a Chinese consular official to leave the country over alleged threats he made against a Canadian politician and his family (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday in retaliation for Ottawa ordering a Chinese consular official to leave the country over alleged threats he made against a Canadian politician and his family.

The Foreign Ministry said China was deploying a “reciprocal countermeasure to Canada’s unscrupulous move”, which it said it “firmly opposes”.

It said Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, the top Canadian diplomat in the business hub of Shanghai, has been asked to leave by May 13 and that China “reserves the right to take further actions in response”.

The Canadian Embassy in Beijing had no immediate comment on the expulsion order.

Canada China Diplomat
Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat who was allegedly involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition politician and his relatives in Hong Kong (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Earlier on Tuesday, Canada said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expelling a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition politician and his relatives in Hong Kong.

China took control of the former British colony in 1997, and in recent years has effectively torn up an agreement to maintain its unique political and civil rights for 50 years by gutting its democratic institutions and free press.

China regularly uses threats against family members to intimidate critics in the Chinese diaspora, particularly those from minority groups.

A senior Canadian government official said Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei has five days to leave the country. It was not immediately clear if he was still in Canada.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement that Canada declared Mr Zhao “persona non grata” and that Canada would “not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs”.

“Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home,” she said.

Canada’s spy service indicated that, in 2021, opposition Conservative politician Michael Chong and his Hong Kong relatives were targeted after he criticised Beijing’s human rights record. Canada’s spy agency has not released details publicly.

Mr Chong has been critical of Beijing’s treatment of members of the Turkic Muslim Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang region, hundreds of thousands of whom have been detained in prison-like political re-education camps.

China says attendance at what it calls vocational training centres is purely voluntary and aimed at eliminating tendencies towards Muslim extremism while teaching job skills.

Mr Chong said Mr Zhao’s expulsion should have happened years ago.

“I hope that this makes it clear not just to the People’s Republic of China, but other authoritarian states who have representation here in Canada, that this crossing the line of diplomacy into foreign interference threat activities is utterly unacceptable here on Canadian soil,” he said.

China Canada
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular press conference in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

In a statement posted on its website, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said Mr Zhao’s expulsion was “based on rumours of the so-called ‘China interference’ hyped up by some politicians and media”.

“This has seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and the related bilateral agreements, and sabotaged the China-Canada relations,” the statement said.

It added that “all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side”.

“China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs,” it said.

In recent years, China has expelled members of the foreign media in retaliation for their reporting or limitations placed on members of the entirely Communist Party-controlled Chinese state media posted in the US and elsewhere.

Expulsions of diplomats are much more rare.

In 2020, China ordered the closure of the US Consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu in retaliation for Washington ordering the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, which it said was a centre of state-sponsored commercial espionage. China denied the allegation.

The revelation about Mr Chong is the latest in a string of foreign interference attempts allegedly made by the Chinese government in Canada in recent years, including efforts to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Mr Trudeau has appointed former governor-general David Johnston to further study the issue, including whether a public inquiry is needed.

China-Canada relations nosedived after China detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder, at the behest of US authorities who accused her of fraud.

Many countries labelled China’s action “hostage politics”, while China accused Ottawa of arbitrary detention.

The pair, who were accused of vague national security crimes, were released hours after Ms Meng’s lawyers ended the nearly three-year feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington with a deal under which she accepted responsibility for misrepresenting the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…