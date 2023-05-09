LinkedIn axing 716 jobs and closing China app in fresh tech cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

LinkedIn axing 716 jobs and closing China app in fresh tech cuts

By Press Association
Professional networking platform LinkedIn has said it is laying off more than 700 workers and closing down its China jobs app (Chris Radburn/PA)
Professional networking platform LinkedIn has said it is laying off more than 700 workers and closing down its China jobs app, in the latest round of tech industry downsizing.

LinkedIn blamed “shifts in customer behaviour and slower revenue growth” for the cuts, which it announced in a blogpost late on Monday.

Technology companies have resorted to recurring waves of layoffs over the past year, in a new phenomenon to hit the industry that reverses more than a decade of mostly unbridled growth.

LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, indicated that the net number of job losses could be less than 500.

As part of its strategic shake-up, LinkedIn said it will be “opening up more than 250 new roles” in parts of its operations team as well as new business and account management teams starting on May 15.

It said it will also shut down its local jobs app for China, InCareer, by August, citing “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate.”

InCareer was launched in 2021 as a jobs board that did not include a social feed or or the ability to share posts or articles.

It replaced the Chinese version of LinkedIn’s website, which the company closed as Beijing cracked down on the internet sector.

