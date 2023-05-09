Trump rape case jury to begin deliberations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump rape case jury to begin deliberations

By Press Association
A jury in New York City is set to begin its deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996 (Seth Wenig/AP)
A jury in New York City is set to begin its deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E Jean Carroll's claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996 (Seth Wenig/AP)

A jury in New York City is set to begin its deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996.

US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan will read instructions on the law to the nine-person jury for about an hour before jurors begin discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation.

If they believe Ms Carroll, jurors can award compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump, who did not attend the trial, has insisted he never sexually assaulted Ms Carroll or knew her.

Donald Trump has insisted he never sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll or knew here (Evan Vucci/AP)

The former US president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told the jury in closing arguments on Monday that Ms Carroll’s story is too far-fetched to be believed.

He said she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, cited excerpts from Trump’s October deposition and his notorious comments on a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which he said celebrities can grab women between the legs without asking.

She urged jurors to believe her client.

“He didn’t even bother to show up here in person,” Ms Kaplan said, referring to Trump’s absence from court during the two weeks of the trial.

She added that much of what he said in his deposition and in public statements “actually supports our side of the case”.

“In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself,” she said. “He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll.”

Ms Carroll, 79, testified that she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower.

E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996 (Seth Wenig/AP)

She said it was a light-hearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump became violent inside a fitting room.

Mr Tacopina told jurors there was no reason to call Trump as a witness when Ms Carroll cannot even recall when their encounter happened.

He told the jury Ms Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 Law And Order episode in which a woman is raped in the fitting room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

“They modelled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television,” he said of Ms Carroll.

Two of the columnist’s friends testified that she told them about the encounter with Trump shortly after it happened, many years before the Law And Order episode was broadcast.

