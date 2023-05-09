Sudan death toll rises to more than 600 as warring sides continue talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sudan death toll rises to more than 600 as warring sides continue talks

By Press Association
The death toll from the ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604, including civilians, the UN health agency said on Tuesday, as representatives of the warring parties held talks in Saudi Arabia (Marwan Ali/AP)
The death toll from clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people, including civilians, the UN health agency said, as representatives of the warring parties hold talks in Saudi Arabia.

More than 5,100 people have also been wounded in the fighting, World Health Organisation spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told reporters.

On Monday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, said such fatalities had reached 487.

The conflict started on April 15 after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The fighting has turned urban areas into battlefields and displaced nearly 700,000 people on top of the 3.7 million who had already been internally displaced within the country before the conflict began, according to the UN migration agency.

Sudan South Sudan
People displaced from Sudan at a refugee camp in Renk County, South Sudan (Peter Louis/WFP/AP)

On Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that talks between delegations of both sides were expected to continue for a few more days in the coastal city of Jeddah.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths proposed “a declaration of commitments” to representatives of the rival forces to guarantee the safe passage of humanitarian aid, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at UN headquarters on Tuesday.

He said Mr Griffiths made the proposal in Jeddah and was “encouraged” that there were consultations on the declaration, “so that was a step forward”.

The talks are part of a diplomatic initiative proposed by the kingdom and the US in hopes of ending the fighting. Meanwhile, Gen Burhan accused the RSF of using residential neighbourhoods as military bases and civilians as human shields.

In an interview late on Monday with an Egyptian TV channel, he insisted they must withdraw all their troops from the capital Khartoum before any truce agreement can be reached.

“If this is not achieved, there will be no point in going to Saudi Arabia, or engaging in any negotiations,” he said. “We won’t go ahead with any initiative that does not bring back normalcy and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Also on Tuesday, the UN special envoy for the Horn of Africa said the conflict is “profoundly” affecting Sudan’s relations with neighbouring South Sudan.

Hanna Serwaa Tetteh told the UN Security Council the unstable situation has “the potential for more than 200,000 South Sudanese refugees hosted by the Sudan returning home prematurely to a country where two-thirds of the population already needs humanitarian assistance”.

South Sudan is facing violent clashes and increasing disillusionment and frustration as it struggles to implement the most challenging provisions of a fragile 2018 powersharing agreement, according to the UN.

Before the conflict in Sudan erupted, relations between Sudan and South Sudan were stable and there were regular meetings between officials of both countries, including at the highest level.

But Ms Tetteh said the conflict in Sudan “is putting the incremental progress achieved by the two countries in addressing their outstanding bilateral issues in jeopardy”.

