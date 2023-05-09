US and UK oppose Syria’s re-admission to Arab League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US and UK oppose Syria’s re-admission to Arab League

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly listens as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference at the US State Department in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly listens as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference at the US State Department in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP/PA)

The United States and Britain have voiced dissatisfaction with the weekend decision by the Arab League to reinstate Syria as a member.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and US secretary of state Antony Blinken said they opposed the move, but they allowed it was up to the Arab League to determine its membership.

At the same time they said their countries would not normalise relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government unless it accepts and complies with a UN plan to restore peace to the country after a brutal 13-year civil war.

“We do not believe that Syria merits readmission to the Arab League,” Mr Blinken told reporters at a joint news conference with Mr Cleverly at the State Department.

“It’s a point we have made to all of our regional partners, but they have to make their own decisions,” Mr Blinken said. “Our position is clear: we are not going to be in the business of normalising relations with Assad and with that regime.”

Mr Cleverly said the British Government agreed with the US stance.

“This is an occasion where the US and the UK share very, very similar views,” he said. “The UK is very uncomfortable with the re-admission of Syria in the Arab League, but as Secretary Blinken said, ultimately it is a decision for the membership of the Arab League.

“The point that I have made is that there needs to be conditionality if they choose to take this course of action.

“It needs to be conditional on some fundamental changes from Damascus and the Assad regime.”

Mr Blinken and Mr Cleverly said any solution to the crisis in Syria must be based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which was adopted in 2015 and lays out steps, including a permanent ceasefire, humanitarian assistance and progress towards free and fair elections, measures the Arab League also backs.

“I think the Arab perspective as articulated through the Arab League is that they believe they can pursue these objectives through more direct engagement,” Mr Blinken said. “We may have a different perspective when it comes to that, but the objectives that we have I think are the same.”

Both men said it was critical for Syria to never again become a haven for the so-called Islamic State group, which occupied large portions of the country and neighbouring Iraq before being largely driven out.

Syria was reinstated in the 22-nation Arab League on Sunday after a 12-year suspension. It was a symbolic victory for Mr Assad, who can join the group’s May 19 summit, though western sanctions will continue to block reconstruction funds to the war-battered country.

