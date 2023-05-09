We feel unstoppable at home – Jack Grealish eyes Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

We feel unstoppable at home – Jack Grealish eyes Champions League final

By Press Association
Jack Grealish is confident of a place in the Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)
Jack Grealish is confident of a place in the Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

Jack Grealish is confident of reaching the Champions League final after Manchester City fought back to claim a draw in the first leg of their semi-final against Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne struck a stunning equaliser at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night as City came from behind to draw 1-1 after an equally brilliant opener from Real’s Vinicius Junior.

The result leaves the tie delicately poised ahead of next week’s return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

City are seeking revenge for their loss to Real at the same stage last season and Grealish feels the Premier League side’s home record gives them the edge.

The England midfielder told BT Sport: “We have a new team this year, different players.

“We’ve learned so much since last year. Now we have the perfect balance of experience and a few youngsters who are just world-class.

“I think we just have quality and I’ve never felt so confident going on to the pitch and having these players around me.

“Within ourselves at the Etihad, we feel unstoppable there. We came here to try and win, but it shows our character to go a goal down – it’s always difficult to play at a place like this.

“In the end I think it was a fair result. They had their chances, we had a few as well.”

City controlled a lot of the early play but Real soaked up pressure and hit them with a fine counter-attacking goal.

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his side for the way they fought back when under severe pressure.

Guardiola said: “It was a really tight game. Congratulations to the team because this team (Real) are always so difficult for their history and also their quality.

“We started really well and when we were better they made an incredible transition (and scored).

“When they were better than us in the second half, we scored. It’s open to Manchester, it will be a final for our people and we look forward to it.”

Pep Guardiola, right, embraces Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti
Pep Guardiola, right, embraces Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Nick Potts/PA)

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti was booked amid commotion on the touchline as De Bruyne celebrated his 67th-minute equaliser.

The Italian revealed afterwards he had been complaining the ball went out of play in the build-up to the City goal. He also claimed he had seen proof he was correct.

Ancelotti said: “The ball was off the pitch. Technology said it and I don’t understand why VAR didn’t check it

“The referee didn’t pay attention to many things tonight.”

Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti was unimpressed with a decision in the build-up to City’s equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Ancelotti, however, was happy enough with his side’s performance and the state of the tie.

He said: “We have to play like this again next week. Our strategy was good, we weren’t worried when they had possession.

“Then the second half was completely different. We had the ball and created opportunities. We are very satisfied. “

