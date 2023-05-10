Pakistan braced for turmoil as former PM Imran Khan due in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistan braced for turmoil as former PM Imran Khan due in court

By Press Association
Imran Khan was due to appear before a judge at the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where he was being held (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Imran Khan was due to appear before a judge at the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where he was being held (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan was braced for further turmoil a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested and dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country.

The 70-year-old opposition leader was expected in court on Wednesday for a hearing to determine custody arrangements.

Mr Khan, who lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party called for demonstrators to remain peaceful hours after mobs, angered over the mid-trial arrest, set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Riot police officers outside police headquarters
Riot officers stand guard outside police headquarters (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Mr Khan was appearing in court on multiple charges brought by Islamabad police on Tuesday, when dozens of agents from the National Accountability Bureau backed by paramilitary troops stormed the courtroom, breaking windows after the opposition leader’s guards refused to open the door.

The arrest deepened the political turmoil and sparked violent demonstrations in which at least one person was killed in the southwestern city of Quetta, and dozens were wounded in various parts of the country.

Mr Khan’s supporters attacked the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi near the capital, Islamabad, but did not reach the main building housing the offices of the army chief General Asim Munir.

Other demonstrators tried to reach the prime minister’s residence in Lahore but were driven off by baton-wielding police, while others attacked vehicles carrying troops and hit armed soldiers with sticks.

Smoke erupts from a burning objects set on fire by angry supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan
Smoke erupts from burning objects set on fire by angry supporters of Imran Khan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior vice president of Mr Khan’s party, appealed for peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday, urging “don’t damage public property, don’t attack offices, as we are peace lovers”.

Mr Qureshi said the party was considering challenging the arrest in the supreme court.

“I urge our party members to please continue peaceful protests, but do not attack public property, and do not do it.”

Speaking on Wednesday morning, police said at least 2,000 protesters were still surrounding the fire-damaged residence of Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, chanting slogans including “Khan is our red line and you have crossed it”.

Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan’s former prime minister
Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Mr Khan’s (W K Yousufzai/AP)

Lt Gen Ghani and his family were quickly moved to a safer place when the mob attacked their house on Tuesday.

Police deployed in force across the country, and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where Mr Khan is being held.

Mr Khan was due to appear before a judge in the same compound later on Wednesday, in a temporary court placed there for security reasons, according to a notice from the government.

Amid the violence on Tuesday, Pakistan’s telecommunication authority blocked social media, including Twitter.

A supporter of Mr Khan removes a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse them protesting against the arrest of their leader
A supporter of Mr Khan’s removes a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse people protesting against his arrest (K M Chaudary/AP)

The government also suspended internet service in the capital of Islamabad and other cities.

Classes at some private schools were cancelled for Wednesday.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it was alarmed by reports of Pakistani authorities blocking access to mobile internet networks and social media. Twitter, Facebook and YouTube were suspended in the country for a second day.

The group has urged authorities to show restraint, saying clashes between law enforcement and Mr Khan’s supporters risked human rights violations.

Riot police officers move to take positions in the vicinity of police headquarters
Riot officers move to take up positions around police headquarters (Anjum Naveed/AP)

As the violence spread, diplomats from various countries, as well as residents, stayed at home.

The US embassy in Islamabad cancelled all its Wednesday consular appointments following Mr Khan’s arrest and issued a nationwide alert, telling Americans to review their personal security plans and avoid large crowds.

The British High Commission warned of further disruption in the country.

