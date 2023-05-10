Interpol launches appeal for help to identify 22 dead women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interpol launches appeal for help to identify 22 dead women

By Press Association
Police launched Operation Identify Me – an international appeal with Interpol (Interpol via AP)
Police launched Operation Identify Me – an international appeal with Interpol (Interpol via AP)

Police in Europe were launching an international appeal for help to identify 22 women whose bodies were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a period of 43 years.

Most of the women met violent deaths – some were dismembered, while some showed signs of abuse or starvation – with the most recent body discovered in 2019.

The women’s unknown identities is frustrating detectives’ hunts for their killers.

Police on Wednesday launched Operation Identify Me – an international appeal with Interpol – seeking the public’s help putting names to the women.

Such a breakthrough would, at a minimum, mean police no longer have to identify the victims by their distinguishing features or apparel — “the woman with the flower tattoo”, “the woman with the artificial nails” — or locations where their remains were discovered.

The oldest of the cold cases dates back to 1976. Her body was found along the A12 highway in the Netherlands. She is believed to have been between 13 and 20-years-old when she died.

Interpol, the international police liaison organisation based in Lyon, France, distributed black-and-white facial reconstructions of some of the victims.

In a statement that quoted Dutch, German and Belgian police, Interpol said some of the women were believed to have come from Eastern Europe and that their bodies were possibly left in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany to confound investigations.

“Most of the 22 victims died violently, and some were also abused or starved before they died,” Dutch police said.

Police hope that learning their names might also provide evidence about possible offenders. It might also allow them to establish whether any of the cases were linked.

“In similar investigations, establishing the victim’s identity ultimately has led to the arrest of a suspect,” Anja Allendorf, from the German police, said.

Interpol is making details about each case public on its website at www.interpol.int/IM.

As well as facial reconstructions of some of the women, it also includes images of jewellery and other items found with their remains, and contact forms for people who may have any information about the cases.

Susan Hitchin, who co-ordinates Interpol’s DNA unit, said identifying the women could help bring closure to their family members.

“It’s horrendous to go all these years without having any news, not knowing what’s happened. And however dreadful it may be to get that confirmation that their loved one has died, it is part of an important process in order to grieve and to move forward,” she said.

“Hopefully a member of the public will able to bring some new elements that the police can use that will ultimately provide the identity to these victims and ideally help lead to the perpetrator, if there is one.”

