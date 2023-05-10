Pakistani judge rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for eight days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistani judge rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for eight days

By Press Association
Imran Khan lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure (K M Chaudhry/AP)
Imran Khan lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure (K M Chaudhry/AP)

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days, a court has ruled, a day after the country’s popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested.

His detention set off clashes between his supporters and police on Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead. On Wednesday, angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the city of Peshawar.

Pakistan’s government has called out the military in provinces hit by violence following Mr Khan’s arrest.

The 70-year-old politician, who lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

APTOPIX Pakistan Imran Khan
A supporter of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan throws a stone towards police officers after supporters set fire to a pile of tyres during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan (AP/PA)

His dramatic arrest on Tuesday deepened the political turmoil and sparked violent demonstrations. Two people were killed initially, one on Tuesday in the southwestern city of Quetta and another in the northwestern city of Peshawar overnight. Two more people died in clashes with police in Peshawar on Wednesday.

In eastern Punjab province, where authorities said 157 police officers were injured in clashes with Mr Khan’s supporters, the local government asked the army to step in and restore order.

Pakistan’s GEO television broadcast footage showing Mr Khan appearing before a judge at a temporary court inside a police compound on Wednesday. The former premier was seen seated in a chair, holding documents.

APTOPIX Pakistan Imran Khan
A burning car set on fire by angry supporters of Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest (Muhammad Sajjad/AP/PA)

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau requested the 14-day detention of Mr Khan, but the tribunal said authorities could keep him in custody for eight days.

Meanwhile, Mr Khan’s legal team were challenging his arrest before the Islamabad High Court, seeking his release.

Also in Peshawar, Mr Khan’s supporters raided the building housing Radio Pakistan, damaging equipment and setting fire to it, police official Naeem Khan said. Some of the employees were trapped inside and police were trying to restore order, he added.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had called for demonstrators to remain peaceful, hours after mobs – angered over the dramatic arrest – set fire to the residence of a top army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

A shipping container is prepared to block a road leading to police headquarters
Shipping containers were used to block a road leading to police headquarters, where Mr Khan was being held (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Mr Khan had been appearing in court when he was arrested on Tuesday on multiple charges brought by Islamabad police.

As he appeared in court, dozens of agents from the National Accountability Bureau backed by paramilitary troops stormed the courtroom, breaking windows after Mr Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

Mr Khan’s supporters attacked the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi near the capital, Islamabad, but did not reach the main building housing the offices of army chief General Asim Munir.

Other demonstrators tried to reach the prime minister’s residence in Lahore, but were driven off by baton-wielding police. Others attacked vehicles carrying troops and hit armed soldiers with sticks.

Riot police officers move to take positions in the vicinity of police headquarters
Riot officers took up positions around police headquarters (Anjum Naveed/AP)

A police statement on Wednesday said officers in eastern Punjab province had arrested 945 of Mr Khan’s supporters since Tuesday — including Asad Umar, a senior leader from Mr Khan’s party. Dozens of Khan supporters had also been detained in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and elsewhere.

Officers deployed in force across the country, and placed shipping containers on a road leading to the sprawling police compound in Islamabad where Mr Khan was being held and where he appeared before a judge at the temporary court placed there for security reasons, according to the government.

In March, police stormed Mr Khan’s Lahore residence, seeking to arrest him in a corruption case related to hiding income from the sale of official gifts.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Khan appeared in a different courtroom at the high security court and was indicted in the ongoing graft case, pleading not guilty, local media said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…