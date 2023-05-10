Death toll rises to five in Tunisia synagogue attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll rises to five in Tunisia synagogue attack

By Press Association
The motive for the attack was under investigation (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
The motive for the attack was under investigation (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

The number of people killed in an attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage has risen to five, a news agency has said.

The victims included two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian police guards.

One police guard died from his injuries following the attack on Tuesday, according to a medical official cited by Tunisia’s TAP news agency.

Four other injured members of security forces were hospitalised in Djerba, including one who was in a critical condition, according to TAP.

The Tunisian foreign ministry said the civilians killed were a 42-year-old French national and a 30-year-old Tunisian.

Ghriba synagogue in Djerba, Tunisia
An annual pilgrimage at the 2,500-year-old Ghriba temple attracts thousands of visitors from around the world (Hassene Dridi/AP)

Israeli authorities and the family identified them as cousins Aviel Haddad, who held dual Tunisian and Israeli citizenship, and Ben Haddad, who was French.

Four civilians were also injured, the Tunisian interior ministry said.

The attacker was killed by security guards.

In a statement, the French foreign ministry expressed its “deep sadness” at the attack.

France paid tribute to the “rapid intervention of the Tunisian security forces and stands by Tunisia to continue the fight against antisemitism and all forms of fanaticism”, the statement said.

Israel’s diaspora affairs minister Amichai Chikli considered “the terrible attack in Djerba gravely” and noted that “unfortunately the incident was preceded by a tense period of shouts and harassment of the Jewish community at the site”, according to his office.

The European Jewish Congress expressed its “shock and outrage”.

“Terror attacks continue to target Jews around the world even when they are gathered in prayer, as we know from countless experiences over the years including at this very synagogue,” EJC president Ariel Muzicant said in a statement.

The motive for the attack was under investigation.

Djerba, a picturesque island off the southern coast of Tunisia, is home to the North African country’s main Jewish community. An annual pilgrimage at the 2,500-year-old Ghriba temple, one of Africa’s oldest synagogues, attracts thousands of visitors from around the world.

The assailant, a guard affiliated with the National Guard naval centre in the port town of Aghir on Djerba, first killed a colleague with his service weapon before seizing ammunition and heading towards the Ghriba synagogue, the Tunisian interior ministry said.

When he reached the site, he opened fire on security units stationed at the temple, who fired back, killing him before he reached the entrance, the ministry said.

The synagogue was locked down and those inside and outside were kept secure while authorities investigated the motives for the attack, the ministry said.

In 2002, a truck bombing killed some 20 people at the entrance to the same temple during the annual Jewish pilgrimage. Al-Qaida claimed that attack, whose victims included German and French tourists as well as Tunisians.

