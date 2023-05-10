US Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years

By Press Association
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Centre for his sentencing (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP/PA)
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Centre for his sentencing (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP/PA)

A US Army sergeant was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas.

Daniel Perry, 36, was convicted of murder in April for killing Garrett Foster during the protest in Austin in July 2020.

Prosecutors said during sentencing that his history of racist and provocative texts and social media posts expose a threat of violence likely to resurface.

On Tuesday, prosecutors submitted into evidence dozens of texts and social media posts Perry wrote, shared or liked, including some shockingly racist images. They had been excluded from Perry’s trial, but were publicly released after his conviction and allowed into the sentencing phase by District Judge Clifford Brown.

Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez had urged Judge Brown to issue a sentence of at least 25 years. The sentencing range for the murder conviction is five years to life in prison.

Texas Protest Shooting
Materials showing Daniel Perry’s text messages and social media posts are displayed on screen during Perry’s sentencing hearing (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP/PA)

“This man is a loaded gun, ready to go off at any perceived threat,” Mr Gonzalez said. “He’s going to do it again.”

Perry said he acted in self-defence. His lawyers asked the judge to consider his more than a decade-long military career and hand down a sentence of no more than 10 years.

Perry is assigned to Fort Wainwright, Alaska, but has been classified as in “civilian confinement” and is pending separation from the military, Army spokesman Bryce Dubee said.

Perry, who is white, was working as a ride-share driver in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020, when he shot and killed 28-year-old Mr Foster, an Air Force veteran.

Mr Foster, who was also white, was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle as he participated in the demonstration against police killings and racial injustice, following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Among Perry’s statements introduced on Tuesday, he wrote on Facebook a month before the shooting: “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo.”

Texas Protest Shooting
Whitney Mitchell, the widow of Garrett Foster, gives a witness impact statement in Daniel Perry’s sentencing hearing. Mr Foster was the primary caregiver for Ms Mitchell, who is quadriplegic (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP/PA)

Mr Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. A few days later as protests erupted, Perry sent a text message to an acquaintance: “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

Perry attorney Douglas O’Connell argued that the texts and posts were presented by prosecutors out of context, and that Perry has a right to free speech.

“Some of those social media posts are frankly repugnant,” Mr O’Connell said, while classifying others as “dark humour.”

Forensic psychologist Greg Hupp testified that he believed Perry has post-traumatic stress disorder from his deployment to Afghanistan and being bullied as a child.

Perry’s mother, Rachel Perry, testified that he was ostracised as a child because of a speech impediment.

Perry’s conviction prompted outrage from prominent conservatives, and Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has said he will sign a pardon once a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles — stacked with Abbott appointees — arrives on his desk.

The board is reviewing Perry’s case on the governor’s orders, but it is unclear when it will reach a decision.

Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles north of Austin, when the shooting happened. He had just dropped off a ride-share customer and turned onto a street filled with protesters.

Perry said he was trying to get past the crowd and fired his pistol when Mr Foster pointed a rifle at him. Witnesses testified that they did not see Mr Foster raise his weapon, and prosecutors argued that Perry could have driven away without shooting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…