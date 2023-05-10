Inter warned tie is not over after impressive first-leg win against AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inter warned tie is not over after impressive first-leg win against AC Milan

By Press Association
Inter Milan took a big step towards the Champions League final (Luca Bruno/AP)
Inter Milan took a big step towards the Champions League final (Luca Bruno/AP)

Simone Inzaghi insisted Inter Milan still have work to do to reach the Champions League final despite an impressive 2-0 first-leg victory over AC Milan in the last four.

Inter blitzed their city rivals with two goals in the first 11 minutes through Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and could easily have put the tie to bed during a dominant first-half display.

Milan improved after the break but will be grateful to still be in reach of the 2010 champions after a disappointing performance in front of their supporters in the ‘home’ leg of the tie.

Inzaghi told Amazon Prime Video: “We could have done more than the two goals, but a great match. We’ve already gone through some rounds, we know we’re ahead.

“Now there will be a second leg, we will have our fans with us and clearly we know that we will still have to make a huge effort to make a dream come true.

“I asked for it yesterday, heart and mind. They covered every inch of the pitch and those who came in helped us.

“That’s how performances like this are done. Now it’s right to be happy, but we know that we are still missing a piece.”

Edin Dzeko put Inter Milan ahead
Edin Dzeko put Inter Milan ahead (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Goalscorer Dzeko warned his team-mates not to let up ahead of Tuesday’s second-leg.

“Obviously we know we have a good result but let’s say even though the next game on paper it is away game, actually it is a home game for them just with our fans,” Dzeko told BT Sport.

“We have to be careful because they are a good team but if we play like we did today, we’re on a good route.”

Milan boss Stefano Piolo was frustrated with the approach of his team.

He told Amazon Prime Video: “We will try to do better in the second leg. I think they got the better of the tackles and second balls. The match went badly from a tactical and mental point of view.

AC Milan were beaten in their 'home' leg
AC Milan were beaten in their ‘home’ leg (Luca Bruno/AP)

“We have to start from the attitude of the second half. We had the chances to get the game back on track.

“We will have to put in an absolutely different performance from tonight’s. For the boys right now there is disappointment but also awareness of overturning the second leg.”

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori insisted not all was lost for Milan.

“Yeah, obviously we’re disappointed. Just the way we started the game, conceding two goals early on like that,” Tomori told BT Sport.

“It was difficult but it is only the first game. We can’t let our heads drop.

“Obviously we’re disappointed because this was the home leg in front of our fans and we wanted to take a positive result into the second leg but we know if we play with the right intensity, we can put them in a bit of bother.”

