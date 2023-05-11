Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump says sexual assault case was ‘fake’ and calls January 6 ‘beautiful day’

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
Former President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump repeated his claims the 2020 election was rigged and claimed a court ruling of sexual assault against him was “fake” as he made a town hall appearance on CNN.

Mr Trump faced questions in his first appearance on the network, which he had branded “fake news”, since 2016 having not granted it any interviews during his spell in the White House.

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins asked if he regretted his actions on January 6 2021, with the former president praising the size of the crowd he spoke to that day before some began marching on the Capitol and said the attendees believed the election was “rigged.”

Capitol Riot Song
Footage from the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is displayed in the background as former President Donald Trump stands during a campaign rally on March 25, 2023 (Evan Vucci/AP)

“They were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable and it was a beautiful day,” he said.

Asked the first question about why he should be elected again, Mr Trump started by repeating his claims about the 2020 presidential election and unfounded allegations of election fraud.

Striking a more muted tone on stage than before his cheering supporters, the former president called it a “rigged election” and a “shame” before Ms Collins cut him off, correcting his statements and asking him to publicly acknowledge his loss to Mr Biden.

In response, he immediately returned to his claims.

Capitol Riot Sentencings
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

As Ms Collins continued to try to fact check Mr Trump, he interrupted again, calling for honest elections and pivoting to other subjects like immigration.

His appearance came a day after a New York jury found him liable in a civil case for sexually abusing Elizabeth Jean Carroll nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

Asked about the verdict, he said his poll numbers went up and repeated his statements that he did not know Ms Carroll, although at least one photograph has surfaced of them together.

“I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is,” he said.

He dismissed a question about Ms Collins about whether it would impact his standing with female voters, launching into a recounting of Ms Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughs and claps from the live audience.

APTOPIX Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Elizabeth Jean Carroll walks out of Manhattan federal court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

He called it “a fake story” and referred to Ms Carroll as “a wack job”.

Mr Trump defended his comments on an Access Hollywood video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals without asking permission because he was a star.

“I can’t take that back because it happens to be true,” he said.

Responding to a question about the US Supreme Court overturning abortion rights last year, he took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the majority ruling.

“It was such a great victory and people are starting to understand it now,” he said.

