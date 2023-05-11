Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

By Press Association
Muharrem Ince has withdrawn from the presidential election race (AP)
Muharrem Ince has withdrawn from the presidential election race (AP)

A candidate in Turkey’s presidential election has announced that he is withdrawing from the race in a move that is likely to bolster President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger.

Muharrem Ince, the leader of the centre-left Homeland Party, was one of four contenders running for president in the May 14 election.

He has faced intense criticism for splintering the votes of the six-party Nation Alliance, which has united behind the candidacy of main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and of possibly forcing the presidential race into a second round.

“I am withdrawing from the race,” Mr Ince told reporters. “I am doing this for my country.”

Turkey Elections
Muharrem Ince delivers a speech at a rally in 2018 (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Ince had polled around 8% of the votes when his candidacy was announced but his popularity ratings have dropped to around 2%, according to opinion polls.

Mr Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still run in the parliamentary elections, and he called for votes for the party “from each household”.

The 58-year-old former physics teacher ran against Mr Erdogan in presidential elections in 2018 under the ticket of Mr Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition party, CHP. He garnered around 30% of the votes but later broke away from the party.

The firebrand politician did not say he was dropping out in favour of Mr Kilicdaroglu but analysts said his withdrawal is likely to benefit the Nation Alliance.

Nation Alliance members welcomed Mr Ince’s decision to step down.

“God willing, our nation will take the necessary step in the days ahead so that we will (succeed) in the first round,” said Gultekin Uysal, leader of the centre-right Democrat Party.

“They will have no excuses if they lose the election,” Mr Ince said, in an apparent reference to Kilicdaroglu.

