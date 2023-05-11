Israel air strikes on Gaza kill fourth Islamic Jihad commander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel air strikes on Gaza kill fourth Islamic Jihad commander

By Press Association
Smoke rises into the sky following an Israeli air strike (Hatem Moussa/AP)
Smoke rises into the sky following an Israeli air strike (Hatem Moussa/AP)

Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed a fourth militant commander, raising the Palestinian death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25.

Rocket fire towards southern Israel continued as Egypt pressed on with attempts to broker a ceasefire.

It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, and among the dead were women and children. The violence comes at a time of soaring tensions and deaths over the past year in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Early on Thursday, the Israeli military carried out strikes against the Islamic Jihad militant group and said a senior commander in charge of the group’s rocket launching force, Ali Ghali, was killed when his apartment was hit.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said 25 people have been killed since the fighting erupted.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Israeli Army Radio that two other militants were also killed in the strike, although no group immediately claimed them as members, and the rest of the building remained intact.

“The apartment was targeted in a very precise way,” Mr Hagari said. “I hope this leads to a reduction, a blow and a disruption of the Islamic Jihad rocket abilities.”

The strikes targeted the top floor of a building in a residential Qatari-built complex in the southern Gaza Strip.

The pre-dawn air strike in the city of Khan Younis caused damage to three surrounding buildings.

The complex, known as Hamad City, consists of several tall buildings and thousands of housing units. The strike created panic among residents, with falling debris and shattered glass littering the streets.

“My children started crying. I did not see anything because of the dust, broken glasses, and debris,” said Abdullah Hemaid, who lives across from the targeted building.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Islamic Jihad said Ghali was a commander in charge of its rocket squad and a member of its armed group’s decision-making body. The group has said it will only cease fire if Israel agrees to halt targeted killings of its fighters.

Following intense fighting on Wednesday, when rockets rained down on southern and central Israel and air strikes pounded Gaza, a state-run Egyptian TV station announced that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a ceasefire. But with the violence continuing into Thursday, it was unclear where progress on the talks stood.

The Israeli military said that in its strikes on some 150 targets, it has zeroed in on militants with what it says are precision strikes but children, among them a four-year-old, were also killed.

Mr Hagari, the military spokesman, told Army Radio that a quarter of the rockets launched during this round of fighting fell in Gaza, killing at least four, including a 10-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds and a 51-year-old man.

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
The initial Israeli air strikes on Tuesday that set off the exchange of fire killed three senior Islamic Jihad militants (Fatima Shbair, AP)

Efforts to mediate a ceasefire were still under way on Thursday with top Islamic Jihad political bureau member Mohamad al-Hindi arriving in Cairo to discuss details.

In a televised primetime address on Wednesday, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel had dealt a harsh blow to the militants but he cautioned: “This round is not over.”

“We say to the terrorists and those who send them ‘We see you everywhere, you can’t hide, and we choose the place and time to strike you,” he said, adding that Israel would also decide when calm is restored.

The initial Israeli air strikes on Tuesday that set off the exchange of fire killed three senior Islamic Jihad militants in their homes and at least 10 civilians — most of them women and children.

The Israeli military has said its attacks were focused on Islamic Jihad militant infrastructure in the coastal enclave and that it would investigate any civilian deaths.

