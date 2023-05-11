Ukraine seeks to extend special deal to continue exporting grain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine seeks to extend special deal to continue exporting grain

By Press Association
Ukraine is allowed to export grain out of the Black Sea under the terms of the deal (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
Ukraine is allowed to export grain out of the Black Sea under the terms of the deal (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

The Ukrainian government is seeking to extend a wartime deal that allows the country’s grain to get to nations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat, a top Ukrainian official said on Thursday after the latest talks on prolonging the agreement.

The two-talks in Istanbul involved Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and United Nations officials but yielded no decisions for an extension. The deal is due to expire next Wednesday.

Additional discussions are expected in an online format, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

He said in a statement released after the talks that the grain deal “should be extended for a longer period of time and expanded”.

“This will give predictability and confidence to both the global and the Ukrainian markets,” Mr Kubrakov said. Previous extensions lasted 120 days and 60 days.

However, Russia opposes both broadening the agreement and its “indefinite expansion”, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said after the talks.

Moscow is considering proposals made by UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and “the work, the contacts continue”, Mr Vershinin said.

If there is no consensus by May 18, the deal “will cease to exist,” the Russian diplomat said.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on.

In July 2022, Moscow and Kyiv signed an agreement with the United Nations and Turkey that outlined a process for shipments from three of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to resume amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

It has since been renewed twice, most recently in March. According to the UN, the agreement establishing a safe shipping corridor from the Ukrainian ports to Turkey has allowed more 30 million tonnes of grain and foodstuffs to leave the country.

Russia has repeatedly complained that a separate agreement with the UN to overcome obstacles to shipments of its fertilizers that was part of the July package has not produced results.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday that contacts would continue during what he called “a delicate phase”.

UN officials are “trying to do whatever we can to ensure that this very important initiative continues and that, as well, we see progress on our efforts of facilitation of Russian grain and fertiliser,” he said.

According to a UN statement, proposals discussed at the Thursday meeting included resuming operation of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline from Russia to Ukraine, a longer extension of the deal and the running of the Istanbul-based Joint Co-ordination Centre that oversees the deal’s day-to-day implementation.

Mr Vershinin reiterated on Thursday that Moscow “first and foremost” is defending “Russia’s national interests, its agriculture producers, producers of fertilisers”.

“An initiative that brings unilateral benefits can hardly be recognised and confirmed by all,” he said.

The Turkish defence ministry said in a statement after the talks that the sides displayed “constructive approaches”.

