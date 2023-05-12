5 contenders as Justin Thomas sets out to defend US PGA Championship crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 contenders as Justin Thomas sets out to defend US PGA Championship crown

By Press Association
Justin Thomas will defend his US PGA title at Oak Hill Country Club (Erik Verduzco/AP)
Justin Thomas will defend his US PGA title at Oak Hill Country Club (Erik Verduzco/AP)

Justin Thomas will defend his title when the 105th US PGA Championship takes place at Oak Hill Country Club from May 18-21.

Thomas is bidding to win his third US PGA title at a venue which last staged the event in 2013, when it was won by Jason Dufner.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main contenders for the year’s second major championship.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm
Masters champion Jon Rahm will be seeking a third major title in the 105th US PGA (Moises Castillo/AP)

Rahm’s brilliant early-season form had taken a slight dip before the Masters as he finished 39th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, withdrew from the Players Championship due to a stomach virus and failed to reach the knockout stages in the WGC Dell Match Play.

Rahm then four-putted the first hole at Augusta National but responded superbly to shoot an opening 65 on his way to a four-shot victory and second major title. Has two top 10s in six US PGA appearances with a best of tied fourth at Bellerive in 2018.

Brooks Koepka

Koepka won back-to-back US PGA titles in 2018 and 2019 in a run of eight major appearances which yielded a total of four victories and a runners-up finish in the 2019 Masters.

The big-hitting American also recorded three top-six finishes in majors in 2021, but was not a factor in 2022 as he struggled with injuries and a loss of form.

Admitted recently his decision to join LIV Golf would have been much harder if he had been fully fit but looked close to his best as he threatened to lead from start to finish in the Masters before being overhauled by Rahm.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler has won twice and finished no worse than 12th this season on the PGA Tour (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Was unable to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in winning back-to-back Masters titles, although a share of 10th at Augusta ensured his worst result in 2023 remains a tie for 12th in the Genesis Invitational.

Has played just three times in the US PGA, finishing fourth in 2020 and eighth in 2021 before missing the cut at Southern Hills last year.

Currently leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee and tee to green, as well as greens in regulation, but is ranked just 89th in total putting.

Rory McIlroy

Despite losing his semi-final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from two up with three to play, McIlroy left Austin Country Club feeling “really bullish” about the state of his game and his chances of completing the career grand slam at Augusta.

In reality, rounds of 72 and 77 meant a dispiriting early exit and McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage citing the need for a break following an eventful period on and off the course. McIlroy finished eighth in defence of his title at Oak Hill in 2013, is a member of the club and also a fan of the recent renovation of the East Course.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after beating Jordan Spieth in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Began the Masters stressing the need for low expectations after an injury-hit start to the season, but finished 10th at Augusta and seven days later defeated Jordan Spieth in a thrilling play-off for the RBC Heritage.

Had a poor record in the US PGA before finishing fifth last year, missing the play-off by two shots after playing the final round in the last group. A month later found himself in the same position in the US Open at Brookline and produced a brilliant bunker shot on the 72nd hole to seal a first major title.

