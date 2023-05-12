Pakistan on edge ahead of court decision on former leader Imran Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistan on edge ahead of court decision on former leader Imran Khan

By Press Association
Police officers clear way for a car carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP)
Police officers clear way for a car carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP)

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to court to hear whether he will be shielded from renewed arrest or taken back into custody – a decision that put the government and legions of Mr Khan’s supporters on edge after days of violent confrontations.

The popular 70-year-old opposition leader, who is accused of corruption, will appear before the same court from which he had been dragged and arrested on Tuesday.

The arrest had triggered nationwide protests in which his supporters attacked military installations, burned vehicles, and ambulances and looted general stores in various parts of the country. The violence drew condemnation from the government.

Friday’s court session is part of complex legal manoeuvres.

Imran Khan supporters
Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP)

On Thursday, Pakistan’s supreme court had declared that Mr Khan’s arrest was unlawful, but then asked the Islamabad High Court – a lower court – to reconsider its initial decision to uphold the arrest.

The supreme court said it would respect Friday’s ruling by the Islamabad court. The government has said it would quickly re-arrest Mr Khan if the Islamabad high court upheld its earlier order.

Mr Khan’s supporters chanted slogans in support as he arrived at the Islamabad court amid tight security. Police arrested several people for defying a ban on rallies.

The former leader was arrested on Tuesday by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with corruption charges, when security agents burst into the Islamabad high court and dragged him out. On Friday, he was back inside the same courtroom.

This week’s violence left at least 10 Khan supporters dead.

Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured. Protesters torched trucks, cars and police vehicles and blocked major roads.

Police convoy
A convey of army troops patrol at a road to ensure security after clashes between police and supporters of Mr Khan (AP)

It echoed unrest that followed the 2007 assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto during an election rally.

Her supporters at the time, outraged by her killing, rampaged for days across Pakistan.

Mr Khan, who was ousted as prime minister last year and leads the opposition, faces more than legal 100 cases, most involving allegations that he incited to violence, and threatened police and government officials.

He also faces at least three corruption cases. A new terrorism charge was filed against him on Thursday for allegedly inciting his followers to violence after his arrest.

Under Pakistan’s legal system, a defendant can seek protection from arrest in court hearings. Mr Khan is vulnerable to arrests because he has not obtained such protection in all of the cases against him.

