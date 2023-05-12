Snakes released into new home in Louisiana forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snakes released into new home in Louisiana forest

By Press Association
A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators (AP)
A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators (AP)

In what has become an annual conservation event in the US state, young Louisiana pine snakes that were bred in captivity have been released in Kisatchie National Forest.

Five snakes from the Memphis Zoo were released in early May, with more from other zoos to be released as the year progresses.

The Louisiana pine snake is considered a threatened species, and its habitat has been diminishing for decades.

But experts say the Kisatchie forest has the right habitat for the snakes to thrive.

Snake Release
A Louisiana pine snake after its release (AP)

The area is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.

The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released into the Kisatchie in early May as part of an ongoing conservation effort involving zoos in Memphis, New Orleans and two Texas cities, Fort Worth and Lufkin.

This year, more than 100 pine snakes – a species the federal government lists as threatened – will be released into the central Louisiana forest.

Steve Reichling, the Memphis Zoo’s director of conservation and research, said: “We provide the snakes in our snake factories, which are funded by the US Forest Service, into habitat that the Fish and Wildlife Service and Forest Service have developed.

“It’s just a perfect marriage, really.”

Snake Release
About 100 of the creatures will be released this year in Kisatchie National Forest (AP)

Mr Reichling said the characteristics of the area where the snakes were released – a high tree canopy dominated by longleaf pine, little mid-level vegetation, grassy ground and sandy soil – are all vital to the snakes’ survival.

The forest is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.

“Unlike some of the other snakes that are here that can survive in different habitats, Louisiana pines, they cannot,” Mr Reichling said as the snakes were being released.

Although they bear a resemblance to rattlesnakes, pine snakes are non-venomous constrictors and are not considered dangerous to humans.

A snake hisses
The animals are a threatened species (AP)

“There is no other snake in the world like it,” Mr Reichling said. “And to me, that’s the definition of precious, right?”

The release into the Kisatchie of juvenile pine snakes raised at the Memphis Zoo has become an annual event, one that Emlyn Smith, a biologist with the forest service, looks forward to.

“I love this,” she said. “This is why I haven’t retired yet, because I love this project and it’s just so exciting.

“Every time I come out here, there’s the potential to see a pine snake that we released and to see that it’s surviving and it’s thriving and it’s making babies and it’s getting bigger.”

