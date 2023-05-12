Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

By Press Association
Residential buildings razed to the ground and shell craters are seen in an aerial view of Maryinka, an eastern city where heavy battles with Russian troops have been taking place in the Donetsk region (AP)
Residential buildings razed to the ground and shell craters are seen in an aerial view of Maryinka, an eastern city where heavy battles with Russian troops have been taking place in the Donetsk region (AP)

Ukrainian military commanders said their troops have recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it was not clear if this marked the start of Kyiv’s long-expected counter-offensive.

Russia’s Defence Ministry, meanwhile, said Ukrainian forces had stepped up attacks north of the region while denying speculation by Russian military bloggers that the Kyiv forces had achieved “defence breakthroughs”.

The two kilometres (1.2 miles) of territory retaken by Ukrainian forces south of Bakhmut this week represented a significant gain and will protect an important supply chain, according to commanders of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, a special forces unit that led the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met with the top military commanders on Friday, noting that he heard a report from General Oleksandr Syrskyi, whose forces “stopped the enemy and even pushed him back in some directions”.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut (Libkos/AP)

In his nightly address to the Ukrainian people, Mr Zelensky praised his troops and noted the low morale of the Russian forces.

“The occupiers are already mentally prepared for defeat. They have already lost this war in their minds,” he said.

“We must push them every day so that their sense of defeat turns into their retreat, their mistakes, their losses.”

In a statement on Telegram on Friday, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that Ukrainian forces gained ground around the city, reiterating statements from military commanders earlier this week.

The battle for Bakhmut, once a salt mining town, has been grinding on for eight months.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of Russian military contractor the Wagner Group, harshly criticised the Russian military for losing ground around Bakhmut and exposing the flanks of his forces battling for the city.

In a video statement, Mr Prigozhin mocked the Russian Defence Ministry’s report claiming that its forces regrouped to take more favourable positions, saying that they effectively fled and “our flanks are crumbling”.

He warned that the Ukrainian forces have managed to reclaim key heights around the city and effectively deblocked the key supply link to Bakhmut.

Mr Prigozhin again accused the military leadership of refusing to provide the necessary ammunition to Wagner.

“You must immediately stop lying,” Mr Prigozhin said, addressing the Russian military leaders.

“If you fled, you must prepare new defensive lines.”

War memorial dismantled
Municipal workers dismantle a Soviet-era monument to the Soviet soldiers killed during the Second World War in the village of Pnikut, Lviv region (AP)

Mr Prigozhin claimed that the Defence Ministry’s failure to protect Wagner’s flanks amounted to high treason and could result in a “great tragedy” for Russia.

Ukrainian military officials have dismissed speculation that the fighting and forward movement in Bakhmut signalled that its anticipated counter-offensive was under way.

Mr Zelensky said in remarks broadcast on Thursday that Kyiv was delaying the campaign because it lacks enough western weapons.

The comments were interpreted by some as designed to keep Russia guessing about Ukraine’s next move.

The territorial gains occurred near the Siversky-Donets canal, between the villages of Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka, according to a commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

He spoke on condition he be referred to only by his call sign of “Rollo”, in line with Ukrainian military protocols.

“This was the enemy’s bridgehead which they intended to use in their future attacks along the canal, in the direction of Kostiantynivka,” he said.

“We had to neutralise the enemy and push them to the other side of the canal.”

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian soldiers prepare self-propelled howitzer shells in Chasiv Yar, the site of heavy battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region (AP)

Another commander and a military spokesman corroborated his account.

Kostiantynivka is part of an important logistics chain that leads to the city of Kramatorsk.

Rollo said the win followed other successful operations, including one that secured an access road near Khromove, north of Bakhmut, and another that allowed Ukrainian forces to reclaim lost positions in the Industrial College inside Bakhmut city.

The assault south of Bakhmut was followed by a reported increase in Ukrainian offensive actions near the city of Soledar on Thursday, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

Russia repelled 26 Ukrainian attacks carried out by more than 1,000 soldiers, the ministry said, adding that up to 40 tanks were involved.

The slow and grinding fight for Bakhmut has cost both sides heavy casualties, with Ukraine seeking to deny Russia any territorial gains despite the area’s marginal strategic significance.

Ukrainian forces are stationed in the city, while Russian troops are attacking from the north, east and south.

In other fighting, at least two people were killed and 22 injured elsewhere in the country since Thursday, according to figures from the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said a Russian strike hit the city of Kramatorsk, where some Ukrainian military units are based, destroying a school and residential building.

Russian shelling hit 11 cities and villages in the region, killing 12 civilians, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told