Volodymr Zelensky to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy is making a trip to Rome and he will meet Pope Francis and Italian leaders, the Vatican said.

Mr Zelensky will hold midday meetings with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni, who backs military and other aid for Ukraine, and with President Sergio Mattarella.

The Ukrainian leader’s exact schedule was not publicly announced because of security concerns, and the Vatican only confirmed a papal meeting shortly before the Ukrainian president’s expected arrival in Rome.

Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Italian state television reported that as part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and armed police were strategically placed on high buildings.

Ms Meloni met Mr Zelenskyy in Kyiv shortly before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.

Francis, who is eager for peace, last met the Ukrainian leader in 2020, and makes frequent pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people.

Francis told reporters at the end of April that the Vatican was involved in a behind-the-scene peace mission but gave no details.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has confirmed such an initiative.