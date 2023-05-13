Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican By Press Association May 13 2023, 4.27pm Share Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/5726293/pope-francis-meets-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-at-vatican/ Copy Link Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican (Vatican News via AP) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a “great honour”. The meeting on Saturday comes during Mr Zelensky’s visit to Rome, where he also met with Italian officials. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican (Vatican News via AP) Neither side immediately gave details of the talks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close