Alejandro Garnacho returns to put seal on Manchester United win over Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Alejandro Garnacho returns to put seal on Manchester United win over Wolves

By Press Association
Alejandro Garnacho sealed the win (Tim Goode/PA)
Alejandro Garnacho sealed the win (Tim Goode/PA)

Alejandro Garnacho returned from injury with a bang as the Manchester United teenager wrapped up a victory against Wolves that gets their Champions League qualification quest back on track.

Back-to-back defeats at Brighton and West Ham allowed rivals Liverpool to move within a point of the Red Devils in fourth, as Erik ten Hag’s side risked allowing a positive season to end badly.

United alleviated the pressure somewhat by returning to winning ways thanks to Anthony Martial’s close-range finish and substitute Garnacho’s stoppage-time goal in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Wolves.

Antony’s intelligent pass set up the France international to score the opening goal – just his fifth in the Premier League this term – in front of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Anthony Martial (left) opened the scoring
Anthony Martial (left) opened the scoring (Tim Goode/PA)

The 1999 treble hero was serenaded by fans as he attended his first match at Old Trafford since being sacked 18 months and received a warm welcome in the directors’ box.

United’s 25th home win of the season will not live long in the memory but would have been more comfortable had Dan Bentley not made some impressive saves on his top-flight debut.

But the Wolves goalkeeper would be beaten once more in stoppage time as substitute Garnacho scored as he made his first appearance since injury an ankle two months ago.

Injured Marcus Rashford was among three players to make way for the hosts on Saturday, when Ten Hag’s side had a glorious chance to take an early lead.

Max Kilman’s slip gifted Antony the ball but the winger could only continue to bend a left-footed strike wide.

The hosts dominated the early possession and tempo, playing with such comfort that could explain why returning defender Raphael Varane tried a wild, uncharacteristic effort from distance.

But for all of United’s control there was not much for Wolves goalkeeper Bentley to do on his Premier League debut.

The 29-year-old – in for Jose Sa – caught a Bruno Fernandes free-kick that had been slowly heading towards the top left-hand corner, then watched a hopeful Christian Eriksen attempt bounce wide.

Well-placed Antony should have done better than poorly heading over from Luke Shaw’s fine cross when United next attacked, but he soon atoned for that latest miss.

Fernandes played the winger behind Wolves’ backline and he smartly cut across to Martial after Bentley raced off his line, allowing the France forward to apply a simple finish.

United closed in on securing their top-four spot
United closed in on securing their top-four spot (Tim Goode/PA)

That 32nd-minute opener would have been followed by another had Bentley not been alert to tip over his own bar from a corner.

The first half ended with Martial seeing a weak effort comfortably stopped after a roaring Antony run on the counter.

The Brazil international had an attempt blocked shortly after the break and Wolves returned in a better shape, albeit failing to test David De Gea.

Lively Antony saw a low drive deflect just wide of the near post and Fernandes’ effort from an acute angle was denied as the home side attempted to put the game beyond Wolves.

United would have scored a second in the 73rd minute had Bentley not got down exceptionally to get a strong hand on a Jadon Sancho effort that was bound for the bottom corner.

The Wolves shot-stopper’s impressive display continued as he turned away a Casemiro attempt.

Each missed opportunity increased the nerves and Adama Traore’s driven cross to the near post was blocked by substitute Harry Maguire as Raul Jimenez lurked.

Fernandes curled over a free-kick and Bentley denied Antony towards the end of a match that ended with a special moment in front of the Stretford End.

Fernandes slipped through Garnacho and the teenager smartly made space under pressure from Nelson Semedo to score off the inside of the post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told