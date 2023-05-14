Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

By Press Association
Two children stand under a shelter as rain from Cyclone Mocha batters down in Sittwe, Rakhine state (AP)
Two children stand under a shelter as rain from Cyclone Mocha batters down in Sittwe, Rakhine state (AP)

Bangladesh and Myanmar braced on Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.

The outermost band of Cyclone Mocha, with winds of 180-190 kph (112-118 mph), and gusts of up to 210 kph (130 mph) per hour, reached the coast of Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Sunday morning.

By afternoon, the centre of the storm was expected to make landfall near Sittwe township, which was under the highest weather alert, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said.

More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents have been evacuated to other cities since Friday and more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city’s highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is helping people in shelters in Sittwe.

Many local people live in areas more than three metres above sea level, where residents believe the storm surge cannot reach, he added.

Officials warn locals to shelter
Officials patrol the coast, urging people to find shelter, in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh (Al-emrun Garjon/AP)

“The storm has not yet entered, so we don’t have much difficulty. However, there are too many people in the shelters and not enough toilets,” he added.

Lin Lin, the chairman of a local charitable foundation, said earlier there was not enough food in the shelters in Sittwe after more people arrived than expected.

On Sunday morning, several deaths caused by wind and rain were reported in Myanmar.

A rescue team from the country’s eastern Shan state announced on its Facebook social media page that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township.

Local media reported that a man was crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay Region.

In Sittwe, a mobile phone tower collapsed under high wind and other buildings were damaged, local media reported.

In most of Bangladesh, the weather remained sunny and humid on Sunday morning.

UN agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps that house more than one million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar.

Titon Mitra, the UN Development Programme representative in Myanmar, tweeted: “Mocha has made landfall. 2m people at risk. Damage and losses are expected to be extensive. We are ready to respond and will need unhindered access to all affected communities.”

Bangladesh issued the highest danger signal for Cox’s Bazar, home to the camps.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned the cyclone could cause severe damage to lives and property in eight coastal districts.

Flooded street
An already-flooded street in Rakhine state, Myanmar, as Cyclone Mocha approaches (AP)

No heavy rainfall had been reported in Cox’s Bazar as of Sunday morning.

Authorities said some 1.27 million people have been evacuated in the district.

Fisher Jamal Uddin in Cox’s Bazar said local elected officials and volunteers were helping at the cyclone shelter.

“We are asking people to move to safe places. We are trying to stay safe,” he said.

“The weather isn’t good. We are following the instructions of the Meteorological Department. We are now thinking about what to do,” he said.

Boats on road
Fishing boats removed from the water in a bid to protect them have been parked along a road near the coast in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (Al-emrun Garjon/AP)

Bangladesh, with more than 160 million people, has prepared more than 1,500 cyclone shelters.

The navy said it is keeping ready 21 ships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations.

Authorities in Bangladesh said heavy rains from the cyclone could trigger landslides in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and three other hilly districts — Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to prepare for evacuations and rescues.

The Junior Minister for Disaster Management, Enamur Rahman, said Saint Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal may face greater risk, and that the government has prepared 37 cyclone shelters to accommodate 8,500 people there.

Relief food unloaded
Food supplies are unloaded at a World Food Programme warehouse in Rakhine state, Myanmar (World Food Programme/AP)

In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.

Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.

Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days.

Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.

“As long as oceans are warm and winds are favourable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period,” Koll said.

Cyclones are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, especially if they affect densely populated coastal regions in South Asia.

