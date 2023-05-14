West Ham boss David Moyes questions ‘strange’ VAR decision to rule out goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

West Ham boss David Moyes questions ‘strange’ VAR decision to rule out goal

By Press Association
David Moyes was bemused by the decision to chalk off a goal for handball (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes was bemused by the decision to chalk off a goal for handball (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes believes West Ham have been on the wrong end of too many strange VAR decisions.

Having been denied penalties for handballs against Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks, the Hammers had a goal contentiously ruled out in their 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

When Said Benrahma’s cross came back off a post it hit Divin Mubama, who had put his hand up to prevent himself from crashing into the woodwork.

Manuel Lanzini swept the ball back into the box to leave Dany Ings with a tap-in to halve the deficit with 25 minutes remaining.

But referee Michael Oliver went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that young striker Mubama had handled the ball.

“Very strange,” said Hammers boss Moyes. “The Premier League have come out and called it deliberate handball. I think we need a bit of explanation on that.

“The first thing I would say about it is it is inconclusive. If anything I think it hits his shoulder, right on his collarbone.

“If it’s a handball that leads to a goal we all know that rule, but I certainly don’t see deliberate. If anything he might be protecting himself from going into the post. I’m amazed it was chalked off.

“But, let’s be fair, if this was the first one we were talking about in recent games I would say it can happen, but we’re now talking about three of these.

“It’s getting regular. It really is. I don’t want to get in trouble but we’ve had three real ones that could have altered things, and if you said we’ve had our fair share, I’m saying I don’t think we have.”

In truth Brentford, leading through first-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, could have been four or five up by the time Ings’ goal was disallowed.

Moyes’ priorities clearly lie elsewhere despite not being mathematically safe from relegation, with the Hammers boss making nine changes to his side ahead of Thursday night’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar.

However, if Moyes was hoping to be given some selection dilemmas for the trip to the Netherlands, he was left sorely disappointed.

Mbeumo pounced after a mistake by Nayef Aguerd and Wissa headed the second after West Ham failed to deal with Mathias Jensen’s long throw.

“I didn’t enjoy the performance. I thought we were soft, easy to play against. It was so poor,” added Moyes.

“We did some work on defending long throws, but you wouldn’t have thought it watching that today. I’m so disappointed the players didn’t deal with it.”

The Bees are now assured of a top-10 finish, proving there is no such thing as second-season syndrome in this corner of west London.

“I was asked before the season about that,” said boss Thomas Frank, “and without sounding too smart we tried to analyse things, looked at the players, the other teams, our performances, our culture, and we thought why shouldn’t we be able to do well in our second season?

“Now we are 100 per cent in the top 10, which is a brilliant achievement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told