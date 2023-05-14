Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

By Press Association
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee palace in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee palace in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

In a tweet on his arrival, Mr Zelensky said: “With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”

He said he and Mr Macron “will talk through the most important points of bilateral relations”.

The French leader’s office said they will discuss Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs and “the more long-term perspectives for a return to peace in Europe”, and that Mr Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support” for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks past Republican Guards as he arrives at the Elysee palace in Paris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks past Republican Guards as he arrives at the Elysee palace in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, including air defence systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.

Mr Macron and Mr Zelensky did not speak to waiting reporters as they greeted each other at the French presidential palace.

France dispatched a plane to pick up Mr Zelensky in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday and discussed his country’s planned counteroffensive.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine will aim to liberate Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, and not attack Russian territory.

