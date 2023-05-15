Norwegian navy commander found guilty of negligence over frigate sinking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norwegian navy commander found guilty of negligence over frigate sinking

By Press Association
The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad sank after a collision (Marit Hommedal/NTB Scanpix via AP)
The Norwegian frigate KNM Helge Ingstad sank after a collision (Marit Hommedal/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The duty commander of a Norwegian Navy frigate that sank following a collision with an oil tanker in 2018 has been found guilty of negligence.

The unidentified officer was given a 60-day conditional sentence by the Hordaland district court. He had denied the charge.

“He is disappointed with the outcome,” the lawyer for Christian Lundin, 33, told Norwegian news agency NTB.

NTB said the officer had been on duty for eight minutes on November 8, 2018, when the 134m KNM Helge Ingstad collided with the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Sola TS, tearing a large hole in the frigate’s side in a harbour in Sture, north of Bergen.

The frigate’s 137 crew were evacuated before the vessel sank. Eight people were slightly injured.

The duty commander was the only person prosecuted over the incident. The prosecution has claimed that negligent navigation was the main reason for the collision.

The officer denied criminal guilt but acknowledged that he did not do everything right.

However, he felt it unfair to be held solely responsible for the wreck and said that mistakes were made on the tanker and at the maritime traffic centre, which was responsible for traffic in the region.

The frigate has since been raised and scrapped as it was deemed too costly to repair. The tanker was only slight damaged in the collision.

In February 2022, Twitt Navigation, the owner of the tanker, agreed to pay 235 million kroner (£17.6m) to the Norwegian state in a settlement relating to the collision.

