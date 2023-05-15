Girl’s death brings Serbia school shooting toll to 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girl’s death brings Serbia school shooting toll to 10

By Press Association
A girl lays flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school, two days after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
A girl lays flowers for the victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school, two days after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

A girl who was seriously wounded in a mass shooting at a school in Belgrade earlier this month has died, bringing the death toll to 10.

The girl died on Monday morning at a children’s clinic in Belgrade, Serbia’s health ministry said. The girl had been in a critical condition with head injuries following the May 3 attack.

The shooting happened in the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire, initially killing eight children and a school guard, and wounding six students and a teacher.

Serbia School Shooting
Parents of shooting victim Ema Kobiljski, 13, mourn during the funeral procession (Armin Durgut/AP)

The first ever school shooting in Serbia stunned the Balkan country. A day later a 20-year-old randomly fired from an automatic weapon in two villages south of Belgrade, killing eight people and wounding 14.

The two mass killings in as many days triggered calls for action.

Tens of thousands of people have marched in protests in Belgrade and other towns and cities demanding resignations of top officials and a ban on pro-government television stations that air violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

Serbia’s populist government has launched a gun crackdown that includes a one-month amnesty for those who voluntarily hand over unregistered weapons, as well as stricter control of gun owners, a moratorium on new licences and prison sentences for possession of illegal guns.

Serbia Shootings Guns
Thousands of weapons have been handed in (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Police have said that citizens had handed over 13,500 various weapons by Sunday. The amnesty period will last until June 8 but analysts have warned that similar actions in the past have had limited success.

Critics of populist President Aleksandar Vucic say the increasingly authoritarian Serbian leader, who is a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, has contributed to an atmosphere of intolerance in society by fostering hate speech against opponents and taking strict control over mainstream media and state institutions.

Mr Vucic has denied this. He has suggested that he might call an early election for September in response to the protests and mounting public pressure over the shootings.

