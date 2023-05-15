Poland receives US rocket launchers in defence upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Poland receives US rocket launchers in defence upgrade

By Press Association
Polish soldiers look at a vehicle carrying one of the US-made rocket launchers (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Polish soldiers look at a vehicle carrying one of the US-made rocket launchers (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland has received its first shipment of US-made Himars rocket launchers as part of a defence upgrade amid security concerns due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and military officials attended an acquisition ceremony at a Warsaw air base on Monday.

Mr Blaszczak said that combat in Ukraine has proven the value of the Himars and that Nato member Poland was seeking to procure additional launchers, with a goal of acquiring some 500 units.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine, and we know that artillery has a key role in the war, in repelling the Russian invasion,” he said.

Poland US HIMARS
Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak speaks during the ceremony (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Under a 2019 contract, Poland is spending some 414 million dollars (380 million euros) to buy 18 advanced combat Himars launchers and two Himars training launchers, with ammunition and related equipment. The deal includes logistics and training.

The launchers will go to the 1st Artillery Brigade in north-eastern Poland, Mr Blaszczak said.

“Their task will be to deter (an) aggressor and strengthen Poland’s armed forces on the nation’s and Nato eastern flank,” the minister said.

A Himars academy is to be launched in the city of Torun to provide logistics, servicing and training, including for troops from other Nato countries that have or plan to get the launchers.

Produced by American aerospace company Lockheed Martin, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is a multiple rocket launcher with a range of up to 190 miles developed in the late 1990s for the US armed forces.

Poland US HIMARS
A soldier is seen through a window of a vehicle carrying a Himars launcher (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland is buying billions of dollars’ worth of weapons, chiefly from the US and South Korea, including fighter jets, to modernise its armed forces.

Some of the equipment will replace weapons – including over a dozen Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters – that Poland agreed to give Ukraine for its defence against Russia.

Poland’s right-wing government, which will be seeking a third term in an autumn parliamentary election, is giving the purchases wide publicity, seeking to reassure Poles amid a military conflict across their eastern border.

Last year, Poland received a number of US Patriot missile systems, and deliveries of another battery are expected this year. The first deliveries of Abrams tanks have also arrived from the US, as well as deliveries of tanks and howitzers from South Korea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks