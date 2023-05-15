UN migration agency elects American as first woman director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN migration agency elects American as first woman director

By Press Association
Amy Pope (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Member countries of the UN migration agency have elected Amy Pope of the United States as its next director general.

Ms Pope elbowed aside her boss, Antonio Vitorino of Portugal, to get the job of International Organisation for Migration director general and will become the first woman to head the Geneva-based agency that was founded in 1951.

Ms Pope currently serves as Mr Vitorino’s deputy and ran against him for the job. She will start her five-year term on October 1, the IOM said in a statement.

The face-off was unusual in that Ms Pope was looking to unseat her boss in a contest between allies: The United States and Portugal are fellow Nato members.

The US government, which strongly supported Ms Pope’s candidacy, welcomed the news.

“Ms Pope’s election reflects a broad endorsement by member states of her vision to keep people at the heart of IOM’s mission, while implementing key governance and budget reforms to ensure IOM is prepared to meet the challenges it faces,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Eight of the 10 IOM directors general since the agency was founded 72 years ago have been American.

Mr Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, swept into the job in 2018 after IOM member countries rebuffed a candidate put up by the Trump administration, which pulled the US out of the UN’s main human rights body, shunned globalism and espoused an “America First” policy that rankled many.

The IOM has nearly 19,000 staff members in 171 countries who provide migrants with food, water, shelter and paperwork help, and responds to mass migration crises in places as diverse as the US-Mexico border, the central Mediterranean, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Sudan.

