US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

By Press Association
The government of the US Virgin Islands told a federal judge on Monday it can’t find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
The government of the US Virgin Islands told a federal judge on Monday it can’t find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

The government of the US Virgin Islands told a federal judge in New York on Monday it cannot find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena.

The subpoena relates to documents in a lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

It wants to serve the subpoena to Mr Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, instead.

Lawyers asked judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan in a court filing to let it serve the subpoena on Tesla because it has not been able to give the papers to Mr Musk or his lawyers since it issued the subpoena on April 28.

Electrc car charging – London
The government of the US Virgin Islands wants to serve the subpoena to Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla (John Walton, PA)

They said they hired an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses for Mr Musk and reached out to one of his lawyers by email but received no response.

A message sent to a lawyer for Mr Musk seeking comment on Monday was not immediately returned.

The government of the US Virgin Islands said it believes Epstein may have referred or tried to refer Mr Musk to JPMorgan.

It sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that JPMorgan enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise”.

The subpoena sought documents from January 1, 2002, to the present reflecting communications between Mr Musk and JPMorgan or Mr Musk and Epstein regarding Epstein or Epstein’s role in Mr Musk’s accounts, transactions or financial management.

It also sought all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

And it sought information about fees Mr Musk might have paid to Epstein or JPMorgan and any documents concerning communications between Mr Musk, Epstein and JPMorgan regarding accounts, transactions or the relationship at JPMorgan.

Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk
Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Epstein, 66, took his own life in August 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in Manhattan.

Authorities alleged he recruited and sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, in the early 2000s. He had pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for JPMorgan did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.

In the past, they have said victims are entitled to justice but litigation attempting to blame the financial institution for Epstein’s actions were legally meritless, directed at the wrong party and should be dismissed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks