Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival

By Press Association
Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/PA)
Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/PA)

Johnny Depp made a triumphant return to the international film stage on the opening day of the 2023 Cannes film festival.

The Hollywood actor stars in historical drama Jeanne Du Barry as King Louis XV alongside French actress Maiwenn, Pierre Richard and Benjamin Lavernhe.

Depp was pictured with his castmates on the red carpet on Tuesday and posed for pictures in a simple three-piece black suit ahead of the film’s premiere screening – which kicked off the two-week festival.

France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Director Maiwenn, from left, Johnny Depp, and Pierre Richard pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/PA)

The project is his first major onscreen appearance since his high-profile defamation case with his ex-wife Amber Heard last year.

Depp sued the Aquaman star over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

His appearance at Cannes comes after Adele Haenel, one of France’s top actors, announced she was quitting the industry, denouncing it for “complacency toward sexual aggressors”.

France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Johnny Depp (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/PA)

Her criticisms were rejected by Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux earlier this week.

Depp was greeted by hordes of fans as he arrived on Tuesday, with some holding banners that read “viva Johnny” and “we love Johnny”.

Directed by Maiwenn, Jeanne Du Barry tells the story of Jeanne, a young working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the social hierarchy, eventually landing on the radar of King Louis XV.

France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Fans hold banners in support of Johnny Depp at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

Depp reportedly became visibly emotional, after the film received a seven-minute standing ovation following the screening.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, veteran actor Michael Douglas received an honorary Palme d’Or – the highest prize awarded at Cannes.

He arrived at the event with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.

Zeta-Jones wore a flowing red gown with one sleeve cape detail.

France Cannes 2023 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet
Carys Zeta Douglas, from left, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/PA)

Her daughter opted for a semi-sheer white net gown with delicate detailing and a cut-out back and sides, from Elie Saab.

According to outlets that were present, Douglas became emotional while accepting the award onstage ahead of the Jeanne Du Barry screening and received a standing ovation.

He was then joined by renowned French actress Catherine Deneuve and the pair officially declared the 76th Cannes Film Festival open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks