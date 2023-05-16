Lautaro Martinez fires Inter to Champions League final after win over AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lautaro Martinez fires Inter to Champions League final after win over AC Milan

By Press Association
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Lautaro Martinez provided the finishing touch as Inter Milan cruised into the Champions League final with a 3-0 aggregate win over AC Milan.

Martinez fired the only goal of a stop-start second leg to add to their 2-0 victory in last week’s opening instalment and Inter will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on June 10.

Argentina’s World Cup winning-striker, who was outstanding throughout, pounced in the 75th minute as Inter clinched an eighth successive win in front of a crowd of 76,000 at the San Siro.

It secures their first Champions League final since 2010 – when Jose Mourinho masterminded the treble before leaving to join Real Madrid – and keeps alive hopes of lifting a fourth European crown.

Aware of the need for urgency in the 237th derby between the city rivals, Milan started fast and in the 14th minute they were presented with a chance to blow the tie wide open.

Sandro Tonali skilfully created the space for Brahim Diaz to have a clear shot at goal but the Spain forward’s attempt lacked conviction and keeper Andre Onana made a simple save.

Rafael Leao flashed a shot across the face of goal and if Milan were taking heart from their opportunities, that was offset by Inter’s own threat with Martinez going close on two occasions.

On the second of those only a stunning reflex save by Mike Maignan kept out a dangerous header to keep Milan in the hunt.

The importance of Milan’s missed chances was underlined when the second half opened with Inter taking charge of the ball, frustrating opponents who appeared to have run out of ideas.

A sly off-the-ball stamp by Francesco Acerbi on the foot of Tonali incensed Milan’s players but referee Clement Turpin declined to act.

Italy Soccer Champions League
Inter Milan players celebrate beating their city rivals (AP/Luca Bruno/PA)

Inter’s position was beginning to look unassailable and shortly after Romelu Lukaku stepped off the bench, the Belgian combined with Martinez to confirm their place in the final.

Lukaku held the ball up in the corner of the area and when the right moment came, he threaded a pass to his team-mate who produced a fine first touch before beating Maignan at the near post.

Martinez’s moment of brilliance was a rare highlight of a second half that became increasingly niggly, resulting in a spate of yellow cards, and Milan had nothing left to offer.

