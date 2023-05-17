Seven children seriously injured in school bus crash in Melbourne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven children seriously injured in school bus crash in Melbourne

By Press Association
Seven children are in hospital with serious injuries after a truck struck a school bus carrying 45 students in the outskirts of Melbourne in Australia on Tuesday afternoon. (Joel Carrett/AAP/AP)
Seven children are in hospital with serious injuries after a truck struck a school bus carrying 45 students on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the truck hit the rear of the school bus and caused it to overturn at an intersection in Eynesbury, which is a semi-rural community west of Melbourne.

Head injuries, arm amputations and suspected spinal injuries were reported by a hospital official.

A total of 21 children where initially taken by ambulance from the scene for medical care and seven of them remain hospitalised on Wednesday.

Australia Bus Crash
Investigators work at the scene of a bus crash near in Melbourne on Wednesday (Joel Carrett/AAP/AP)

One of the children was in intensive care, Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne chief executive Bernadette McDonald said, noting the children range in age from five to 11 years old.

“The children have suffered multiple and traumatic injuries including partial and complete amputations of arms, multiple crushing injuries, severe lacerations of the head and body, head injuries, glass shard injuries and three patients are being monitored carefully in terms of spinal injuries,” Ms McDonald said.

She also said the hospital was assisting some extremely traumatised families, adding, “we’re working extremely hard to provide that trauma support and care that they will need not just now but in the coming weeks and months as well”.

Ms McDonald said one child lost an entire arm but she did not elaborate on how many of the injured had partial amputations.

About six children were temporarily trapped in the wrecked bus, the Country Fire Authority said. Emergency crews entered the bus through a skylight in its roof, and the smashed-out windshield was used as the main emergency exit.

Paramedics assessed dazed victims who did not appear to need hospitalisation in the grass surrounding the crash site.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries but was not admitted.

Police crash investigators were questioning the driver of the truck, which had damage to its front. The truck driver was not injured.

At the time of the crash, the children were returning to a nearby primary school after competing in an athletics event.

