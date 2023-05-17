Norway’s ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as flag-waving children cheer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norway’s ailing king celebrates Constitution Day as flag-waving children cheer

By Press Association
Norway’s King Harald V waves from the balcony at Skaugum, his official residence, on Constitution Day 2023 (Frederik Ringnes/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Norway’s king has appeared on the royal castle’s balcony to salute thousands of children as the Scandinavian country celebrates its Constitution Day.

Cheering and shouting and waving blue, white and red Norwegian flags, nursery youngsters and school pupils marched in front of the palace where Harald V, 86, and his wife, Queen Sonja, sat and waved back to the vast crowd, many of whom wore traditional costumes.

Wednesday’s celebrations come two days after Harald was released from Oslo’s main hospital, where he was treated for an infection.

Elsewhere in the capital, the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who was visiting his Norwegian counterpart, stood on another balcony and waved at a cheering flag-waving crowd, saying he hopes “we as soon as possible can celebrate like this in Ukraine”.

A view of the parade on Karl Johans gate on Norway’s Constitution Day
The holiday marks the day the country commemorates the signing of the 1814 Constitution of Norway.

Earlier in the day, Harald’s son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, had another march in front of their home,

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been admitted to hospital several times in recent months.

In August, he spent three days in hospital with a fever.

In December, he was admitted for an infection which needed intravenous antibiotics.

From left: Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and King Harald V wave from the balcony at Skaugum, their official residence
In October 2020, the king had surgery to replace a heart valve after being admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties.

Harald is Norway’s head of state but holds no political power so the duties are ceremonial.

He ascended to the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

