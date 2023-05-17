Musk ‘not stepping down’ as Tesla boss as he says motoring giant will advertise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Musk 'not stepping down' as Tesla boss as he says motoring giant will advertise

By Press Association
Elon Musk has dismissed speculation he may step down as Tesla’s boss – and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting the electric car and solar panel firm will start doing some advertising (Susan Walsh/AP)
Elon Musk has dismissed speculation he may step down as Tesla's boss – and told the company's annual shareholders meeting the electric car and solar panel firm will start doing some advertising (Susan Walsh/AP)

Elon Musk has dismissed speculation he may step down as Tesla’s boss – and told the company’s annual shareholders meeting the electric car and solar panel firm will start doing some advertising.

“Say it ain’t so,” a shareholder said to Musk about stepping down as Tesla’s chief executive.

“It ain’t so,” he replied.

When another shareholder suggested Tesla tries advertising, Musk said he is open to it.

“This has some merit,” he said at the meeting at Tesla’s factory site near Austin in Texas.

“We’ll try a little advertising and see how it goes.”

Tesla has avoided paying for advertising, relying on Musk’s ability to generate free publicity — he has 140 million followers on Twitter, the social media company he bought for 44 billion US dollars (£35.3 billion) last autumn.

Musk told shareholders the company’s “Full Self-Driving” software is getting close to being safer than human driving.

He previously said the system should be ready this year, a pledge he has made for several years.

Tesla says on its website the cars cannot drive themselves and humans must be ready to intervene at all times.

The company has also been forced by US safety regulators to recall the software because it did not obey traffic laws in some cases.

The problems noted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be fixed with an online software update.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Musk said the next 12 months may be challenging for the company, largely because rising interest rates have increased the cost of buying a car.

“Tesla is not immune to the global economic environment,” he said, predicting the company will get through the period and do well, even when a lot of companies will go bankrupt.

Later on CNBC, he talked about the affordability of Tesla cars.

“If the car payments or your home payments go up, you have less money for other things,” he said.

He told the gathering sometimes the pain of working has been “quite excruciating”.

He called his time as CEO of Twitter a “short-term distraction” and said the company needed open heart surgery to ensure its survival.

It is now in a stable place and he is happy to have Linda Yaccarino, whom he hired away from NBCUniversal, to run Twitter, he said.

Musk said the amount of time he will devote to Twitter will be “relatively small” compared with the last six months.

Before Musk’s talk, shareholders voted to place Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel on the company’s board for the next three years.

Mr Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to start a battery materials recycling company.

Shareholders also re-elected Musk and chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board.

