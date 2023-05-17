Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Johnny Depp says at Cannes he has ‘no further need for Hollywood’

By Press Association
Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Johnny Depp said he has “no further need” for Hollywood.

The actor spoke at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years.

His rare public appearance to face questions from the press on Wednesday followed the opening night of Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV.

The film, directed by and starring Maiwann, is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Part of Depp’s argument in that 2022 defamation trial was that he had lost work due to Heard’s allegations.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp 10 million US dollars (£8 million) in damages, vindicating his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her before and during their brief marriage.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’” Depp told reporters.

“When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.”

Depp was most notably asked to step down from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

Now, though, he says he is not interested in returning to studio projects.

Amber Heard
Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard (PA)

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself,” Depp said.

“It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves but they can’t.

“They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

The Jeanne Du Barry press conference was among the most circus-like in recent years at Cannes.

The press conference began unusually late and started with Maiwann and other cast members there but no Depp.

He arrived about 20 minutes into the press conference and quickly took the spotlight.

Depp called the majority of what has been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction”.

“It’s like asking the question: ‘How are you doing?’ But the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you,’” said Depp.

Some have raised questioned about whether Cannes ought to have given Depp such a prominent platform.

Asked how he would respond to such critics, Depp made a comparison that suggested few people feel that way.

“What if one day, they did not allow me to go to McDonald’s for life because somewhere there’d be 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop?” said Depp.

“Who are they? What do they care?”

From left: Pierre Richard, director Maiwenn and Johnny Depp pose for photographers at Cannes
From left: Pierre Richard, director Maiwenn and Johnny Depp pose for photographers at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jeanne Du Barry opened on Tuesday in French cinemas.

It doesn’t have US distribution as of yet.

“I’ve had my 17th comeback, apparently,” said Depp.

“I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback.’

“I didn’t go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away.

“Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks