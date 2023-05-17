British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

British financier ordered to pay Danish taxman £1.36bn over fraud

By Press Association
Sanjay Shah has been ordered to pay £1.36 billion to Denmark’s tax authority (AP Photo/Christopher Pike, File)
Sanjay Shah has been ordered to pay £1.36 billion to Denmark’s tax authority (AP Photo/Christopher Pike, File)

The United Arab Emirates’ highest court on Tuesday ordered a British hedge fund trader convicted of orchestrating a 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.36 billion) tax fraud to pay that amount to Denmark’s tax authority.

Financier Sanjay Shah was convicted in a lower court of masterminding a scheme that ran from 2012 to 2015.

Under it, foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. He was arrested in Dubai last year.

Shah and his lawyers declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

The Court of Cassation also ordered Shah and several foreign businesses implicated in the scheme to pay 5% interest on the 1.7 billion dollars (£1.36 billion) accrued from when the case was first filed in August 2018.

“This conclusive ruling after a nearly five-year pursuit of justice underscores the serious and uncompromising stance of the UAE authorities against financial misconduct,” said OGH Legal in Dubai, a law firm acting on behalf of Danish authorities, in a statement.

Last September, the Dubai Appeals Court found Shah and his accomplices guilty of illegally extracting money from Danish tax authorities.

His lawyers appealed that verdict to the Court of Cassation, which upheld the earlier ruling Tuesday and ordered Shah to pay the 1.7 billion dollars.

In a separate ruling, Shah was ordered to be extradited to Denmark after the Dubai court rejected his appeal against deportation in April.

He is expected to face prosecution in Denmark on the tax fraud allegations. It was not immediately clear when he will be extradited.

The 52-year-old financier has maintained his innocence in interviews with journalists but never appeared in Denmark to answer accusations.

His defence has argued in closed-door hearings that Denmark did not follow the procedures laid out in international extradition treaties.

Shah’s arrest came at a time when pressure was growing on Dubai, the region’s financial hub, over its alleged weaknesses in combating financial wrong-doing.

The UAE has long invited the wealthy, including disgraced public figures, to invest in the country without questioning where they made their money.

Recently, however, the UAE has arrested several suspects wanted for major crimes, including two brothers from South Africa, accused of facilitating vast public corruption and draining state resources with former President Jacob Zuma.

An Emirati official also recently became president of Interpol, the international police agency.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks