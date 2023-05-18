Man charged after hostel ‘arson attack’ that killed at least six people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged after hostel ‘arson attack’ that killed at least six people

By Press Association
A drone inspects damage following a fire at a hostel in central Wellington, New Zealand (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald/AP)
Police in New Zealand have arrested and charged a man with two counts of arson after a Wellington hostel fire killed at least six people.

An investigation is ongoing and more serious charges may be filed, police said.

Earlier, the force said a murder probe had been opened.

Investigators survey the scene
Police inspector Dion Bennett said officers are confident they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the blaze.

The suspect, who was not immediately named by police, is due to make his first appearance at Wellington District Court on Friday.

Earlier, officials removed the first two victims’ bodies from the Loafers Lodge hostel and said they plan to remove the next two on Friday.

More victims may be found as officers continue their scene examination, Mr Bennett said.

“The damage on the third floor is significant,” he told reporters.

“The debris is piled high and there is much for them to move and search underneath.”

Mr Bennett refused to say if an accelerant or other evidence of arson has been found at the scene.

But there was a couch fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel about two hours before the deadly blaze on Tuesday.

The couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time, police said, and officers were investigating to see if there was any link between the two incidents.

Flames tore through the building early on Tuesday, forcing some people to flee in their pyjamas.

Fire and police investigators inspect inside the hostel
Others were rescued from the roof by firefighters or dived from windows.

On Wednesday, Mr Bennett said officers had accounted for 92 people who were in the hostel and had a list of fewer than 20 who remained unaccounted for.

Officers earlier said they expected the final death toll to be fewer than 10.

Liam Hockings, a journalist, is one of the hostel’s missing residents, news outlet RNZ reported.

Mr Hockings is the brother of BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, it added.

Loafers Lodge offered 92 basic, affordable rooms with shared lounges, kitchens and laundry facilities to people of a wide range of ages.

Fire and police investigators form a guard of honour as the first body is removed from the building
Some were placed there by government agencies and considered vulnerable because they had little in the way of resources or support networks.

Others worked at a nearby hospital.

The hostel had no sprinklers, emergency officials said.

Under the nation’s building codes, sprinklers are not required in older buildings that would need to be retrofitted, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“I have asked the minister for housing to look particularly at issues around building regulations to see whether there’s anything more that we should be doing right at this point,” Mr Hipkins told reporters on Wednesday.

