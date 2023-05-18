In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

By Press Association
Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way Of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

From left: George Steane, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of the film Monster at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France
From left: George Steane, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of the film Monster at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way Of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodovar, and his fellow cast members used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry
Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Jury president John C Reilly, centre, poses with jury members, from left, Paula Beer, Alice Winocour, Emilie Dequenne and Davy Chou at the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury
Jury president John C Reilly, centre, poses with jury members, from left, Paula Beer, Alice Winocour, Emilie Dequenne and Davy Chou at the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood”.

Director Maiwenn at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry
Director Maiwenn at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

His Jeanne Du Barry director and co-star, Maiwenn, posed for photographs at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

Director Pedro Almodovar poses at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life
Director Pedro Almodovar poses at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the premiere of Monster
Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the premiere of Monster (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

Amy Jackson poses after arriving at the premiere of Monster
Amy Jackson poses after arriving at the premiere of Monster (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Sara Sampaio arrives at the premiere of Monster
Sara Sampaio arrives at the premiere of Monster (Daniel Cole/AP)

Also on Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

Director Steve McQueen poses for portrait photographs for the film Occupied City
Director Steve McQueen poses for portrait photographs for the film Occupied City (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Gemma Chan arrives for the Monster premiere
Gemma Chan arrives for the Monster premiere (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamorous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and Egot-winner Viola Davis abounded.

Viola Davis arrives at the premiere of Monster
Viola Davis arrives at the premiere of Monster (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
From left: director Hirokazu Koreeda, Sakura Ando, Hiiragi Hinata, Soya Kurokawa, Eita Nagayama, and Yuji Sakamoto arrive at the premiere of Monster
From left: director Hirokazu Koreeda, Sakura Ando, Hiiragi Hinata, Soya Kurokawa, Eita Nagayama, and Yuji Sakamoto arrive at the premiere of Monster (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

