Bones from mastodon which died 13,000 years ago put on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Bones from mastodon which died 13,000 years ago put on display

By Press Association
Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (AP Photo/Mike Householder)
Mastodon bones are displayed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

A selection of bones belonging to a juvenile mastodon which roamed the woods of Michigan 13,000 years ago is now on display at a museum, after workers unearthed them by chance last year.

Excited museum officials showed off some of the long-extinct pachyderm’s remains on Thursday, although much of the skeleton still is going through the drying process.

Mastodons might seem similar to woolly mammoths, but they were shorter and stockier – imagine a mix between a woolly mammoth and modern elephant – and their tusks were shorter and less curved.

The Michigan skeleton was discovered by Kent County workers digging a drainage ditch about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Public Museum CEO Dale Robertson called the discovery “amazing”.

“It’s probably an understatement,” he said during a news conference on Thursday before officials toured the new exhibit.

It’s not unusual to find mastodon bones, especially in the Midwest. But what’s special about this discovery is that as much as 80% of the mastodon’s bones are intact, “which is really, really impressive”, said Cory Redman, the museum’s science curator.

“Anything over 20 you’re super excited about, so 75 to 80% is absolutely fantastic,” Mr Redman said.

Unfortunately, no tusks were found and only a partial skull, which is displayed under glass near a large photo of the excavation site.

The skeleton was discovered last August on private property belonging to the Clapp family, who decided to donate it to the museum.

A selection of the bones, now known as the Clapp Family Mastodon, will be publicly displayed as part of the museum’s exhibition Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets, which opens on Saturday.

The exhibit also features an array of creatures from the Pleistocene period. The museum acquired 63 new fossils and casts, allowing visitors to touch real fossilised bones and teeth.

But the Clapp Family Mastodon is the star of the show.

The juvenile was between 10 and 20 years old when it died, said Redman, which radiocarbon dating puts at about 13,210 years ago.

“What makes this specimen unique and so exciting is it’s a juvenile. It’s a young animal. Typically, when you find them, they’re adults. And also, the degree of completeness,” Mr Redman said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks