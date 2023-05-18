Mauricio Pochettino returns to management as coach of World XI at Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Mauricio Pochettino returns to management as coach of World XI at Soccer Aid

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino is managing the Soccer Aid World XI (Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions)
Mauricio Pochettino is managing the Soccer Aid World XI (Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK and Soccer Aid Productions)

Mauricio Pochettino has made his long-awaited return to management with the Argentinian taking over as coach of the World XI at Soccer Aid.

The former Southampton and Tottenham boss has been out of work since leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain last July.

Pochettino is set to be confirmed as Chelsea manager in the near future, but his return to the dugout will come at Old Trafford rather than Stamford Bridge.

The 51-year-old has been confirmed as manager of the World XI against England at Soccer Aid for Unicef on June 12 in the north west.

Mauricio Pochettino is managing for the first time since leaving PSG
Mauricio Pochettino is managing for the first time since leaving PSG (Tim Goode/PA)

“I am really looking forward to getting involved in Soccer Aid this year and managing the World XI,” Pochettino said.

“It is a real pleasure to be part of a match that represents a big cultural moment in this country’s annual calendar – and rightly so, because it raises so much money for Unicef.

“I love English football stadiums, the passion the fans show for the game and the atmosphere they create, so it will be great to feel that again next month.”

Pochettino will coach former Argentina team-mates Gabriel Batistuta and Hernan Crespo in the Old Trafford encounter.

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, has been confirmed as captain of a side that includes the likes of Francesco Totti, Patrice Evra and Nani.

“The Soccer Aid World XI FC has a very strong team this year and we want to ensure we help to continue their long unbeaten run in this match,” said Pochettino, who will be joined by long-serving assistant Jesus Perez.

“Two of the most talented players I have played with – Gabriel Batistuta and Hernan Crespo – will be a big goal threat and we also have Nani and Totti, players that will excite fans so we hope as many people as possible will come along on the day to see them live and support this incredible cause.”

:: England vs Soccer Aid World XI FC takes place on Sunday 11 June. Tickets for the game are on sale: www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

