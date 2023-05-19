US shows support for Taiwan with new trade agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US shows support for Taiwan with new trade agreement

By Press Association
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
The United States has signalled its support for Taiwan with a trade agreement as the island democracy comes under increasing pressure from China.

The agreement, the first under the US-Taiwan initiative on 21st Century Trade, is expected to set the stage for what US trade representative Katherine Tai described as “a robust and high-standard trade agreement”.

The initiative announced on Thursday includes cutting red tape at customs and reducing waiting for US businesses taking products to Taiwan.

It also commits both countries to measures designed to combat corruption and encourage more trade involving smaller business.

There is broad bipartisan support in Washington for Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade Chinese province.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated in recent years.

The US accuses China of predatory economic practices and has criticised Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong and Muslim region of Xinjiang and its bullying of neighbors, including Taiwan, over territorial claims.

“Beijing is likely to complain about this announcement, but its words will fall on deaf ears in Washington as negotiations continue with Taiwan”, said Wendy Cutler, vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former US trade negotiator.

Taiwan is the world’s leading producer of computer chips and supplied the US with 105 billion dollars (£84.6 billion) worth of goods and services last year, making it the 10th biggest source of imports.

American exports to Taiwan came to nearly 55 billion dollars (£44.3 billion), making it America’s 15th biggest foreign market.

