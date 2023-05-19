Australian police Taser 95-year-old woman with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian police Taser 95-year-old woman with dementia

By Press Association
Clare Nowland in 2008 (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)
Clare Nowland in 2008 (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)

A 95-year-old woman is in a critical condition two days after Australian police Tasered her at a nursing home as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife.

The extraordinary police takedown of dementia sufferer Clare Nowland in the New South Wales state town of Cooma has prompted a high-level police internal investigation.

It has also sparked debate about New South Wales state police’s use of Tasers.

Care home
The entrance to the aged care facility Yallambee Lodge in Cooma (AAP via AP)

Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home that specialises in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that the great-grandmother had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen.

Police assistant commissioner Peter Cotter declined to say whether he thought a police officer with 12 years’ experience had used excessive force by firing a stun gun at an elderly woman who stands at 5ft 2in and weighs under seven stone (95lbs).

Mr Cotter told reporters: “At the time she was Tasered, she was approaching police. But it is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife. I can’t take it any further as to what was going through anyone’s mind.”

Nicole Lee, president of advocacy group People With Disability Australia, said she was shocked by the violence.

She told the Australian Broadcasting Corp: “She’s either one hell of an agile, fit, fast and intimidating 95-year-old woman, or there’s a very poor lack of judgment on those police officers and there really needs to be some accountability on their side.”

Police said Ms Nowland received her critical injuries from striking her head on the floor, rather than directly from the Taser’s electric shock.

Mr Cotter described video from the two police officers’ body cameras of Ms Nowland being shot as “confronting footage”.

But he said the video was part of an internal police investigation and it would “not be in the public interest to be releasing that”.

Mr Cotter said the police officer who fired the Taser was currently “not in the workplace”, but it is unclear whether the officer has been suspended.

