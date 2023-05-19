Three men executed in Iran over violence during anti-government protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men executed in Iran over violence during anti-government protests

By Press Association
Saleh Mirhashemi (Mizan News Agency via AP)
Saleh Mirhashemi (Mizan News Agency via AP)

Three men have been executed in Iran after being accused of deadly violence during last year’s anti-government protests.

Mizan, the Iranian judiciary’s website, announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi.

Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests.

Human rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.

Saeed Yaghoubi
Saeed Yaghoubi (Mizan News Agency via AP)

The protests erupted last September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The demonstrations have largely subsided in recent months, though there are still sporadic acts of defiance, including the refusal by some women to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf.

Iran has executed a total of seven people in connection with the protests.

Rights groups say they and several others who were sentenced to death were convicted by secretive state security courts and denied the right to defend themselves.

Majid Kazemi
Majid Kazemi (Mizan News Agency via AP)

Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran, said: “The prosecution relied on forced ‘confessions’, and the indictment was riddled with irregularities that reveal this was a politically motivated case.”

The group said Kazemi had called a relative and accused authorities of torturing him by flogging his feet, using a stun gun and threatening him with sexual assault.

London-based Amnesty International has also criticised the cases.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The shocking manner in which the trial and sentencing of these protesters was fast-tracked through Iran’s judicial system amid the use of torture-tainted ‘confessions’, serious procedural flaws and a lack of evidence is another example of the Iranian authorities’ brazen disregard for the rights to life and fair trial.”

Iran launched a heavy crackdown on the protests, portraying them – without evidence – as a foreign-backed conspiracy.

The protesters said they were fed up after decades of repression and poor governance. Iran’s economy has been in a tailspin since the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and restored crippling sanctions.

Robert Malley, the US envoy for Iran, had spoken out against the imminent execution of the three men, calling it “an affront to the human rights and basic dignity of all Iranians” that showed the government “has learned nothing from the protests”.

“The United States will continue to stand with the Iranian people. We are coordinating closely with our allies and partners to expose and confront the Iranian regime’s unremitting human rights abuses,” Mr Malley tweeted on Thursday.

More than 500 people were killed during months of protests, including dozens of members of the security forces. Some 19,000 people were arrested, though many have since been released.

Iran is one of the world’s leading executioners. At least 582 people were executed in 2022, up from 333 the previous year.

The surge in executions, including for drug violations and vague charges of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on earth”, has drawn criticism from UN officials and human rights activists.

